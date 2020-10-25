Dubai boosts appeal as global gateway for Latin American coffee

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2020) Dubai is fast becoming a global gateway for Latin American coffee. As a gateway, the UAE is enabling exporters from the region to capitalise on the growing demand for Latin American coffee in the UAE, middle East and North Africa, industry experts said during a recent webinar, co-organised by Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, DMCC.

The virtual event, entitled "Dubai: Gateway for Latin American Coffee to the Middle East", was joined by 388 participants from the UAE, Brazil, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica and other Latin American markets.

Speakers included Ahmed bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman of DMCC; Omar Khan, Director of International Offices, Dubai Chamber; Carlos Costa, Director of Commodities ED&F Man Dubai; Mohammed Mohammed, Senior Manager- Corporate Sales, DMCC; Marco Bellinato, Head of Coffee, DMCC Coffee Centre; Maria Pavani, Founder & CEO, Tres Marias Coffee; and Khalid Alzir, business Development Manager, Wejar Coffee.

Presentations and discussions during the event highlighted the vast potential for boosting Latin American coffee exports to the UAE, Middle East and North Africa, along with recent market trends and key factors driving the global demand for coffee products.

According to DMCC, UAE coffee imports from Latin American reached $26.2 million in 2019, growing by an average of 20 percent over the last five years. Brazil, Nicaragua, Colombia, Guatemala, and Peru account for the largest share of Latin American coffee exports to the UAE, while 60 percent of all coffee stored at the DMCC Coffee Centre originates in Brazil.

Addressing participants during the webinar, Bin Sulayem explained how the DMCC Coffee Centre is playing a crucial role in driving coffee trade in the region and positioning Dubai as the coffee gateway to the world. He highlighted the strong presence of Colombian coffee and the increasing interest for coffee from Central America and, in particular, Costa Rica.

During the webinar, Carlos Costa, Director of Commodities ED&F Man Dubai, discussed the growing demand for coffee in the Middle East and North Africa, and pointed out that Latin America supplies 24 percent of regional demand. He said there is untapped potential, as coffee consumption in the region is expected to see strong growth due to changing consumer preferences and identified Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Central America as key markets that can help meet this growing demand.