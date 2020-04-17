UrduPoint.com
Dubai Brings Communities Together Through Live From Dubai Virtual Campaign

Fri 17th April 2020 | 09:00 PM

Dubai brings communities together through Live from Dubai virtual campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2020) Dubai Calendar, the city’s go-to entertainment and events guide, is bringing entertainment straight to the living rooms of the city’s residents with its curated ‘Live from Dubaievent series.

Building on the UAE’s #StayHome initiative, the programme aims to bring the best of Dubai’s talent across fitness, culinary, dance, theatre, arts, comedy and more to engage communities around the city, providing light relief and an uplifting experience for the whole family.

Featuring free live entertainment from a range of independent local artists, people can dive into a number of different activities to fuel their passion or simply to learn something new from this virtual experience run via the Dubai Calendar Instagram page.

Streamed each week from Wednesday to Saturday, Live from Dubai’ offers an innovative programme of entertainment, activities and engaging sessions for all the family hosted by some of the biggest and brightest stars in the UAE. The Programme offers exhilarating musical performances and brings exciting DJ sets straight to your living room. For fitness enthusiasts, the programme can help you keep up with your exercise routines, while literature lovers can tune in for sessions that explore the beauty of the written word.

The programme also features cooking classes to keep inspiration flowing in the kitchen. For the more creative residents, it offers easy tips for arts and crafts, while parents keep their kids entertained with fun and engaging activities.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said: "At a time when we all need to support each other while we #StayHome, we wanted to contribute to the remarkable efforts by the city to help us all stand together and bring comfort, solidarity and relief in these challenging times. This was the inspiration behind the launch of the ‘Live from Dubai’ programme, which aims to showcase a series of virtual performances by some of the city’s leading local talent that the public can enjoy from the safety of their homes. As more entertainers join the movement, we hope to see the programme grow to offer even more diverse avenues for engagement and bring the community even closer to create special experiences together.’’ Schedules for all events will be posted on Dubai Calendar’s Instagram page, with live performances hosted on the artists’ independent Instagram accounts.

