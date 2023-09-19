Dubai Business Forum will explore future of global economy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2023) Dubai Chambers is preparing to welcome heads of state, government officials, senior business leaders, and global investors to shape the future of business at the inaugural edition of the Dubai Business Forum.

The eagerly anticipated event will take place at the city’s Madinat Jumeirah from 1st to 2nd November under the theme ‘Shifting Economic Power: Dubai and the Future of Global Trade.’

Hosted under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the forum will bring together key stakeholders from the government and private sectors across the globe to explore strategic economic partnerships, develop international networks, and open new horizons for business, trade, and investments.

Previously known as the Global Business Forum, the Dubai Business Forum is set to play an instrumental role in achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “Shaping the future of the business landscape requires concerted efforts from all stakeholders as we strive to enhance the emirate’s competitiveness in line with the vision of the wise leadership. The Dubai Business Forum comes as part of our efforts to drive business and investment opportunities in the emirate and paves the way for companies to unlock the exciting opportunities created by Dubai’s ambitious economic agenda.”

Lootah added: “The forum will bring together key stakeholders from around the world to engage in networking, explore partnerships, and forge significant deals.

This landmark event is set to further strengthen Dubai’s reputation as a leading economic capital and empower the global business community to shape a more prosperous future. We look forward to hosting inspiring interactive discussions that will open new horizons for growth in business, trade, and investments.”

Underlining Dubai’s growing position as a leading capital of the global economy, the forum will bring together key stakeholders in sectors including technology, retail, finance, travel, hospitality, real estate, and healthcare. The landmark event will feature insightful discussions and interactive sessions aimed at shaping the future of business.

Dubai represents the ideal destination for hosting an event of this significance due to its strategic location as a gateway for international business and trade. The emirate is recognised as a leading centre for innovation and partnerships and serves as a bridge connecting continents that enhances global cooperation and drives sustainable economic growth.

The Dubai Business Forum creates a dynamic platform for collaboration between key stakeholders that will accelerate the growth of trade and investments. The event is closely aligned with Dubai Chambers’ strategic priorities, which include attracting international companies and investments to the emirate, supporting the expansion of local companies in targeted global markets, and enhancing Dubai’s favourable business environment.