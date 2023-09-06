Open Menu

Dubai Business Women Council Launches Industry Insight Initiative

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2023 | 07:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2023) The Dubai business Women Council (DBWC) is making waves once again by introducing its groundbreaking initiative, "Industry Insight". This initiative marks a remarkable stride forward in bolstering support for female entrepreneurs and businesswomen across the emirate.

With a resolute goal to address prevailing challenges and explore boundless opportunities within diverse economic spheres, the upcoming series of roundtables is set to assemble a dynamic group of industry experts and DBWC members who are specialists in their fields.

On 12th September, the inaugural session kicks off with an immersive exploration into the realms of media and marketing. This session promises to delve deep into discussions covering not only challenges and opportunities within the sector, but also illuminating the transformative potential of cutting-edge media and marketing tools.

Moving forward, the DBWC has thoroughly outlined an exciting agenda for subsequent roundtables to follow. October will see the financial services sector take center stage, while November's spotlight will shine on the healthcare domain. Details of the upcoming economic sectors for discussion are set to be unveiled on the council’s website in due course.

Nadine Halabi, Business Development Manager at DBWC, described the initiative as a pivotal stride towards magnifying the indispensable role that women occupy in devising ingenious solutions for pivotal economic sectors. Halabi affirmed that the chosen economic sectors for dialogue perfectly align with Dubai's strategic priorities.

