Dubai Business Women Council, Oracle launch sAIdaty 2025

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Dubai business Women Council (DBWC) and Oracle today announced the launch of sAIdaty 2025, the second edition of the transformative training programme that aims to empower women professionals and entrepreneurs in Dubai and the wider UAE with Artificial Intelligence (AI) skills.

sAIdaty 2025 builds on the success of the inaugural edition of the initiative, which has already trained and upskilled 500 UAE women.

The first edition of ‘sAIdaty’ equipped participants with foundational AI skills, enabling them to explore the deployment of AI in their start-ups and professional work environments.

The new phase of sAIdaty will aim to expand the scope of the programme with a focus on advanced AI applications, entrepreneurship, and digital transformation strategies.

Through training sessions and workshops delivered by Oracle and industry experts, the first cohort of ‘sAIdaty’ participants gained insights into the basics of cloud computing, AI, and generative AI technologies.

The inaugural edition also emphasised leadership development, fostering confidence, and strategic thinking among women professionals and entrepreneurs.

Nick Redshaw, senior vice president – Tech Cloud, middle East and Africa, and UAE Country Leader, Oracle, said, “sAIdaty received an excellent response from women entrepreneurs and professionals in the UAE and during the one-year duration of the programme, participants gained a strong understanding of AI and how they can leverage this incredible technology across their area of work. We intend to build on this momentum and in 2025, extend the programme to new participants across the UAE in collaboration with Dubai Business Women Council.

The ‘sAIdaty’ initiative underscores the shared dedication of DBWC and Oracle to inclusivity and skill enhancement, contributing significantly to the UAE’s vision of becoming a global leader in AI.”

Nadin Halabi, Head of Business Development and Operations – Dubai Business Women Council, commented, “At the Dubai Business Women Council, we are driven by a profound commitment to not only empower and support businesswomen but to also forge meaningful partnerships that amplify our collective impact. Our work goes beyond providing tools and knowledge; it’s about creating transformative initiatives that prepare women for the future of work, enabling them to lead, innovate, and thrive in a rapidly changing world. The resounding success of the inaugural sAIdaty programme, which empowered 500 women with cutting-edge AI skills, exemplifies the power of collaboration. Partnering with Oracle has allowed us to deliver programmes that unlock potential, drive progress, and inspire change. As we launch sAIdaty 2025, we reaffirm our dedication to fostering a resilient and future-ready businesswomen community, aligning with the UAE’s vision of global leadership in AI and digital transformation.”

The 2025 phase of the programme will target a broader audience, aiming to upskill a new cohort of professionals and entrepreneurs. Oracle experts will deliver specialised training modules on best practices and AI strategies for real-world deployment.