Dubai Canvas offers unique immersive art experiences for audiences

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2020) Visitors to the fifth edition of Dubai Canvas being held at City Walk will have the opportunity to participate in a range of immersive art experiences that dissolve the boundaries between art and its audience. By exhibiting interactive artworks that bring art closer to the community, Dubai Canvas is supporting the revitalisation of the city’s creative sector and cultural landscape.

3D murals exhibited at the festival organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, in cooperation with Meraas, allow audiences to engage with immersive fantasy worlds. The indoor space of City Walk has been transformed into an open-air canvas for artworks displayed under the theme ‘Travelling through Art’.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Manager of City Branding, Brand Dubai, said: "This year’s Dubai Canvas has introduced new creative perspectives to the Dubai community while also enabling artists to interact closely with audiences in live settings. Audiences are invited to immerse themselves in the artworks and have fun taking pictures. It is the audience’s interactions with the 3D paintings that bring the artworks alive.'' The 3D artworks created by globally acclaimed street artist Juandres Vera and UAE artists Saggaf Al Hashemi and Mahra Al Falahi encourage audiences to walk into them. The perspectival illusions in one of Mahra Al Falahi’s 3D paintings enable visitors to snap pictures of them holding a giant paper plane in their hands, while one by Juandres Vera lets them click realistic images of them flying in the skies above Dubai on a piece of luggage. Another 3D mural by Vera allows audiences to photograph themselves swinging on a fairy-tale hammock on the beach, while one by Saggaf Al Hashemi gives viewers a chance to capture an illusion of themselves bursting through the floor on the tip of a glowing rocket.

Dubai Canvas, which concludes this weekend at City Walk, also features shows where artists create paintings in front of live audiences. Pendulum painting performances led by Serbian artist Milan Katanic, also known as Kal3, use a swinging pendulum instead of a paint brush to create quirky artworks. Audiences can splash colours and spin a paint-filled pendulum to create a one-of-a-kind kaleidoscopic design.

Emirati artist Ahmed Al Mahri is painting stunning calligraphy artworks in front of a live audience at the festival. One of his pieces expressed solidarity with the people of Lebanon dealing with the aftermath of a devastating explosion in Beirut. The painting recreated the Lebanese flag using interwoven calligraphic patterns and the image of a cedar tree.

Musical performances by Basita Band also paid tribute to Lebanon. Named after the Arabic word for ‘simple’, Basita Band draws from a deep pool of influences, interpreting world music through a modern Arabic lens. Their upbeat fusion brings the best of East and West into performances that aim to spread happiness and positivity.

Dubai Canvas today hosted a unique show that saw 10 musicians and performers showcasing their talent to a public audience. The performers were chosen after a review of video auditions that Brand Dubai had issued an open call for recently. Belonging to different ages and nationalities, the performers included a nine-year old gymnast, an Emirati laser show artist, a calligrapher and musicians performing the piano, guitar, percussion instruments, and the Oud.

Dubai Canvas also features workshops that form part of Brand Dubai’s objective of helping artists connect with the public. The workshops provide an opportunity for members of the community to interact with and learn from accomplished artists.