Dubai Capitals Clinch Maiden Title At DP World ILT20 Season 3
Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2025 | 08:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) Dubai Capitals secured their first DP World ILT20 title with a four-wicket victory over Desert Vipers in the final at Dubai International cricket Stadium.
Chasing 189, Sikandar Raza’s blistering 12-ball 34 sealed the win in the final over. Rovman Powell’s 63 and Shai Hope’s 43 laid the foundation for the chase.
The Vipers, led by Max Holden’s 76 and Sam Curran’s unbeaten 62, posted 189/5. Azam Khan added a quick 27. Obed McCoy struck early for the Capitals, but Holden and Curran steadied the innings, adding 67 runs in 29 balls.
The Capitals stumbled early, losing David Warner, Gulbadin Naib, and Sam Billings within the powerplay.
Powell and Hope rebuilt, sharing an 80-run stand. Despite late breakthroughs by the Vipers, Raza’s explosive finish secured the win in 19.2 overs.
Powell was named Player of the Match, while Curran won the Red Belt as the Most Valuable Player. Shai Hope claimed the Green Belt as the tournament’s top scorer with 529 runs, and Fazalhaq Farooqi won the White Belt with 21 wickets. MI Emirates’ Muhammad Waseem earned the Blue Belt for the best UAE player for a third straight season.
The Capitals took home US$700,000, with the Vipers receiving US$300,000.
