UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Cares Announces New Education Commitment At UNESCO’s Conference In Paris

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 02:00 AM

Dubai Cares announces new education commitment at UNESCO’s Conference in Paris

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2019) Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has announced an AED2,351,040 (US$640,000) commitment towards UNESCO Qualifications Passport for Refugees and Vulnerable Migrants in Iraq and Colombia.

The two pre-pilot programs funded by Dubai Cares aim to ensure that the design of the UNESCO Qualifications Passport reflects the latest evidence and professional tools available for evaluating academic and vocational skills. This support also includes a key stakeholder workshop, capacity-building training for local credential evaluators and advocacy towards policy-makers and experts to support the new UNESCO Qualifications Passport.

Dubai Cares announced the latest commitment while joining UNESCO's Member States and Associate Members, intergovernmental organizations and non-governmental organizations,NGOs, for a series of high-level meetings and events during the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s,UNESCO, 40th General Conference, which is taking place from November 12 to 27 at UNESCO’s Headquarters in Paris, France.

Commenting on the significance of this new commitment, Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer at Dubai Cares, said: "For many refugees and vulnerable migrants around the world, providing documentation to prove their qualifications can be challenging, as they might have missed out on months or even years of education before displacement and may require special support to bridge the gap of their lost years.

Due to the significant role education plays in the well-being of societies, it is of paramount importance that refugees and displaced people hold qualifications that will allow them to be effective contributors to society in the future. We believe that our commitment to the UNESCO Qualifications Passport will facilitate refugees’ and migrants’ access to higher education and employment opportunities."

The UNESCO Qualifications Passport for Refugees and Vulnerable Migrants is designed based on the already existing European Qualifications Passport for Refugees. It offers a multilateral solution to providing access to higher education and employment opportunities for the most disadvantaged people on the move.

The UNESCO Qualifications Passport process will give an advisory evaluation of the candidate’s background and highest completed qualification, including both university studies as well as Technical and Vocational Training, TVET. To avoid duplication and unnecessary bureaucracy, UNESCO Qualifications Passport will be portable across national borders, so that the refugee does not have to go through a new assessment procedure in every new country.

Related Topics

World United Nations Education Iraq France Dubai Rashid Paris Colombia May November From Refugee Employment

Recent Stories

Al Tayer chairs fourth meeting of Ministry of Poss ..

35 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Bank closes landmark $750 million Su ..

35 minutes ago

UAEJJF, Special Olympics UAE sign MoU to aid devel ..

35 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company Board restr ..

50 minutes ago

RAK Ruler condoles death of Sultan bin Zayed

1 hour ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain condoles death of Sultan b ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.