Dubai Cares announces new education commitment at UNESCO’s Conference in Paris

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2019) Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has announced an AED2,351,040 (US$640,000) commitment towards UNESCO Qualifications Passport for Refugees and Vulnerable Migrants in Iraq and Colombia.

The two pre-pilot programs funded by Dubai Cares aim to ensure that the design of the UNESCO Qualifications Passport reflects the latest evidence and professional tools available for evaluating academic and vocational skills. This support also includes a key stakeholder workshop, capacity-building training for local credential evaluators and advocacy towards policy-makers and experts to support the new UNESCO Qualifications Passport.

Dubai Cares announced the latest commitment while joining UNESCO's Member States and Associate Members, intergovernmental organizations and non-governmental organizations,NGOs, for a series of high-level meetings and events during the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s,UNESCO, 40th General Conference, which is taking place from November 12 to 27 at UNESCO’s Headquarters in Paris, France.

Commenting on the significance of this new commitment, Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer at Dubai Cares, said: "For many refugees and vulnerable migrants around the world, providing documentation to prove their qualifications can be challenging, as they might have missed out on months or even years of education before displacement and may require special support to bridge the gap of their lost years.

Due to the significant role education plays in the well-being of societies, it is of paramount importance that refugees and displaced people hold qualifications that will allow them to be effective contributors to society in the future. We believe that our commitment to the UNESCO Qualifications Passport will facilitate refugees’ and migrants’ access to higher education and employment opportunities."

The UNESCO Qualifications Passport for Refugees and Vulnerable Migrants is designed based on the already existing European Qualifications Passport for Refugees. It offers a multilateral solution to providing access to higher education and employment opportunities for the most disadvantaged people on the move.

The UNESCO Qualifications Passport process will give an advisory evaluation of the candidate’s background and highest completed qualification, including both university studies as well as Technical and Vocational Training, TVET. To avoid duplication and unnecessary bureaucracy, UNESCO Qualifications Passport will be portable across national borders, so that the refugee does not have to go through a new assessment procedure in every new country.