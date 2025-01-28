Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) Dubai Cares, a civil society organisation formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UN DGC), since its inception in 2007, has reached over 116 million direct and indirect beneficiaries across 60 developing countries, which includes beneficiaries from its school-based deworming activities.

The UAE-based global philanthropic organisation concluded 2024 with exceptional growth in its impact, reflecting significant local and global expansion.

Through its comprehensive portfolio, Dubai Cares has supported a wide range of needs, including health-focused initiatives like deworming and school feeding, as well as the provision of Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) in schools.

The organisation has also been prioritising early childhood development, empowering and training teachers, and supporting youth skills development. In emergencies, Dubai Cares has been delivering essential emergency relief as well as ensuring the continuity of education for children and youth.

Additionally, the organisation has been focusing on access to quality Primary and secondary education, digital connectivity, and girls' education and empowerment.

To date, Dubai Cares has collaborated with 143 partners to implement 260 programmes, 48 advocacy initiatives and 40 research programmes. By the end of 2024, the organisation had disbursed AED1 billion from its committed portfolio towards its programmatic interventions.

Dubai Cares also strengthened its advocacy efforts by unveiling the "Rewiring Education: The Climate-Education Nexus" report, further emphasising the organisation's commitment to transforming global education for a sustainable future.

Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chairman of Dubai Cares, said, "As we conclude another remarkable year, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the UAE community for their unwavering support and dedication. This past year, Dubai Cares witnessed significant expansion and deepened its impact both globally and within the UAE through transformative education programmes and community engagement initiatives. In 2024, we united to respond to crises in Gaza and Lebanon."

In 2024, Dubai Cares demonstrated its firm commitment to humanitarian aid through two major crisis-response campaigns: "Gaza In Our Hearts" during Ramadan and a joint nationwide initiative with "UAE stands with Lebanon".

By rallying the UAE community under this collaborative umbrella, Dubai Cares launched an extensive community engagement and fundraising drive, aimed at mobilising critical resources for families and children in Gaza and Lebanon facing extreme hardship.

Dubai Cares, through the "Gaza In Our Hearts" campaign, raised AED15,654,829 (US$4,260,977) that helped provide 253,984 hot meals through centralised kitchens and 37,813 food baskets to families in Gaza. In addition, the food baskets indirectly facilitated the preparation of over 1 million hot meals for impacted families.

In collaboration with the UAE government's "UAE stands with Lebanon" initiative, Dubai Cares launched a fundraising drive that successfully raised approximately AED39 million (US$10.

61 million) to provide emergency aid to displaced families in Lebanon.

Dubai Cares also launched the "Taste of Giving" campaign, a unique fundraising initiative engaging the UAE's vibrant restaurant and food and beverage sector. With the participation of almost 50 restaurants and F&B brands, the campaign encouraged the community to support education by dining out as well as purchasing select products from participating F&B brands.

The organisation also launched the "Back to School" edition, bringing together over 400 volunteers in Abu Dhabi to pack 10,000 essential school kits for children from low-income families across the UAE.

In 2024, the "Students for Students" initiative by Dubai Cares saw remarkable support from the UAE school community, raising an impressive AED720,000 through the creative efforts of students from 14 schools. With enthusiastic participation from parents, educators, and students alike, schools organised various fundraising activities, allowing Dubai Cares to provide essential school supplies - like bags and stationery - to children from low-income families.

In the initiative's second phase, 12 schools hosted volunteer days where over 3,500 students, teachers, and family members came together to pack 9,000 school kits. These kits were then distributed to charity schools and organisations in the UAE.

Dubai Cares has forged impactful partnerships with HRE Development and The Giving Movement, each bringing unique models of philanthropy to support global education. Through its AED30 million commitment, HRE Development has integrated charitable giving into homeownership via its Skyhills Astra project, with contributions from each apartment sale supporting educational initiatives for underprivileged children.

Similarly, The Giving Movement, a UAE-based sustainable fashion brand, has raised AED5.1 million by donating AED14.7 ($4) from each sale. These funds have been committed to Dubai Cares' Gaza programme, addressing critical relief needs in Gaza.

Dubai Cares' "Adopt a School" and "Adopt a library" initiatives continued to resonate with donors and partners, funding the establishment or renovation of schools and libraries in underserved regions. In 2024, Dubai Cares raised funds for the construction of eight schools and libraries in rural areas across India, Malawi, Nepal, Senegal through the initiatives.

Dubai Cares unveiled its "Rewiring Education: The Climate-Education Nexus" report, a ground-breaking document that explores the critical intersection between education and climate action.

Launched during the RewirEd Summit at COP28 UAE, this report reflects extensive consultations with stakeholders across both the education and climate space and presents five actionable solutions along with practical recommendations to foster sustainable development through education transformation.