UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Cares Highlights Importance Of Education In Emergencies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 06:00 PM

Dubai Cares highlights importance of education in emergencies

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2019) Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, brought a series of thought-provoking and innovative activations to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) 2019 Meeting of the Global Future Councils held between 3rd and 4th November at Madinat Jumeirah. Dubai Cares’ participation aims to raise awareness around the vulnerability of children whose education was interrupted as a result of conflict and protracted crises.

At this year’s Annual Meeting, Dubai Cares curated a thought-provoking activation space under the theme "Innovation in Education in Emergencies", which featured an immersive virtual reality (VR) experience showing a 360-degree film captured in a makeshift school within a refugee camp. The film follows a young refugee student as she goes about her day, narrated by her mother who tells the story about the family’s hardship in accessing education. The emotive film communicated to event visitors the vulnerability of children whose education has been compromised or denied altogether, and demonstrated the impactful work Dubai Cares does in communities affected by conflict and protracted crises.

Complementing the interactive map, visitors were invited to complete a ‘would you rather’ quiz, highlighting the impossible choices people affected by emergencies have to make on a daily basis. Visitors were also invited to engage with an interactive touchscreen map that provided further insight into the educational programmes Dubai Cares implemented in approximately 60 developing countries.

Speaking about Dubai Cares’ participation, Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer at Dubai Cares said, "While participants in this annual gathering explore forward-looking thought leadership and innovative thinking to address global, regional and geopolitical issues in light of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, we are inviting them to consider the plight of children and youth who have suffered and are still suffering from wars, catastrophes and crises. We also hope to raise awareness on the importance of education in helping children and youth in need to rebuild their lives and their communities both during and after an emergency. There is an obvious need for educational programmes that address this issue, with millions of refugee children and youth unable to attend school."

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Education Student Dubai Young Rashid November 2019 Family Event From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

IBA and PEF ink MOU to facilitate students

8 minutes ago

Pearl Initiative, DBWC collaborate to direct Dubai ..

16 minutes ago

2nd cycle of DBWC Mentorship Programme 2019 ends o ..

16 minutes ago

Spanish envoy stresses exploiting trade potential ..

16 minutes ago

Excise Intelligence seized 104 pistols, 11 rifles

16 minutes ago

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) cancels employ ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.