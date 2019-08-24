UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Cares Joins ENOC To Get 10,000 Children Ready For New Academic Year

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 11:01 PM

Dubai Cares joins ENOC to get 10,000 children ready for new academic year

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2019) Dubai Cares, part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has completed its local Back to School edition of Volunteer Emirates 2019, distributing school kits to 10,000 orphans and children, aged 5 to 17, from low income families.

The popular initiative, which was sponsored by Emirates National Oil Company, ENOC, and took place at the Dubai Police Officers Club, bringing together more than 300 volunteers from the UAE community to pack school kits.

This year, the distribution of the school kits will be carried out in partnership with the Faraj Fund, the Manar Al Iman Charity School, the National Charity School in Dubai and the Saqr Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity and Humanitarian Foundation.

This initiative echoes the success of the recent global "Back to School" edition of the widely popular initiative, which was held last May and involved 2,000 volunteers over 4 days in assembling 50,000 school kits for children in Senegal and Tanzania.

Commenting on the significance of this initiative, Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer at Dubai Cares, said, "As we continue to deliver vital programs that ensure access to quality education among children and youth in developing countries, it is important to look closer to home and support children who are not fortunate enough to go to school, and whose families and caregivers are unable, or are barely able, to afford school supplies. We are happy to see 10,000 orphans and children from low-income families benefit from the kind support of our partner in this initiative, ENOC, as well as the commitment and dedication of 300 volunteers from the UAE. Together, we are ensuring that these children go back to school, adequately equipped with school essentials that will enrich their learning experiences."

This initiative not only enhances the spirit and boosts the confidence of children by giving them the necessary tools they need to learn and prosper, but also alleviates heavy financial burdens on their families.

Related Topics

Police Education UAE Dubai Company Oil Rashid Tanzania Senegal May 2019 From

Recent Stories

Two die, 12 injure as van plunges into ravine in B ..

23 minutes ago

PTI govt to continue journey of progress: Minister ..

23 minutes ago

Tehran Blacklists US Policy Institute for Promotin ..

23 minutes ago

Parents of deceased staff nurse to get her salary

28 minutes ago

District Peace Committee Faisalabad reviews Muharr ..

29 minutes ago

Brazil deploys troops to support firefighting effo ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.