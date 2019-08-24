Dubai Cares joins ENOC to get 10,000 children ready for new academic year

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2019) Dubai Cares, part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has completed its local Back to School edition of Volunteer Emirates 2019, distributing school kits to 10,000 orphans and children, aged 5 to 17, from low income families.

The popular initiative, which was sponsored by Emirates National Oil Company, ENOC, and took place at the Dubai Police Officers Club, bringing together more than 300 volunteers from the UAE community to pack school kits.

This year, the distribution of the school kits will be carried out in partnership with the Faraj Fund, the Manar Al Iman Charity School, the National Charity School in Dubai and the Saqr Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity and Humanitarian Foundation.

This initiative echoes the success of the recent global "Back to School" edition of the widely popular initiative, which was held last May and involved 2,000 volunteers over 4 days in assembling 50,000 school kits for children in Senegal and Tanzania.

Commenting on the significance of this initiative, Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer at Dubai Cares, said, "As we continue to deliver vital programs that ensure access to quality education among children and youth in developing countries, it is important to look closer to home and support children who are not fortunate enough to go to school, and whose families and caregivers are unable, or are barely able, to afford school supplies. We are happy to see 10,000 orphans and children from low-income families benefit from the kind support of our partner in this initiative, ENOC, as well as the commitment and dedication of 300 volunteers from the UAE. Together, we are ensuring that these children go back to school, adequately equipped with school essentials that will enrich their learning experiences."

This initiative not only enhances the spirit and boosts the confidence of children by giving them the necessary tools they need to learn and prosper, but also alleviates heavy financial burdens on their families.