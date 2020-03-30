Dubai Cares joins UNESCO’s Global Education Coalition to support distance learning

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2020) Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has joined the UNESCO’s Global Education Coalition for COVID-19 Response to help countries find solutions for distance learning in order to minimise educational disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The global coalition, which is a multi-sector partnership, brings together international organisations, private sector and civil society to fast-track advice on technology, pedagogy and content to allow countries to set up digital learning solutions, in order to provide children and youth an alternative to school.

As a member of UNESCO's global Futures of Education initiative’s Advisory Board, Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer at Dubai Cares initiated strong advocacy to act in a unified, global manner in the face of COVID-19 during the board’s recent meeting.

After the meeting, UNESCO’s leadership has been working collaboratively to design a powerful global platform to coordinate international efforts to ensure that learning is not disrupted as a result of this pandemic.

Commenting on the urgency of setting up UNESCO’s Global Education Coalition for COVID-19 Response to support distance learning practices around the world, Dr.

Al Gurg said, "At a time when 87% of the world’s student population is affected by COVID-19 and as we witness large-scale school closures in order to stem the pandemic, finding alternative methods for children and youth to learn has become an urgent priority.

"The disruption to education we are witnessing today highlights the need for a global platform where all stakeholders, not only governments, collaborate to ensure the continuity of education. Dubai Cares remains at the forefront of providing quality education, either offline or online, for children and youth around the world. We are keen to support the establishment of this global coalition and mobilize our resources to ensure impact at the level of individual learners, especially children and youth living in low-income countries, whose educational attainment is already a challenge."

According to UNESCO, the number of children, youth and adults not attending schools or universities because of COVID-19 is soaring.

Governments all around the world have closed educational institutions in an attempt to contain the global pandemic. Over 1.5 billion learners in 165 countries are affected by COVID-19 school closures impacting over 87% of the world’s student population.