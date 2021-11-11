UrduPoint.com

Dubai Cares Pavilion At Expo 2020 Dubai Invites Visitors To Discover Its Humanitarian Message

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2021) Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, is welcoming visitors from around the world to explore, experience and embrace the message that "The Future is Human".

Powered by LG Electronics, the two-level Dubai Cares Pavilion located within the Opportunity District, takes visitors of all ages including children, youth and adults on an immersive journey through its various zones.

In addition to highlighting Dubai and the UAE’s journey before, during, and after education, each activity within these zones delivers a message about the importance of various stages of learning for children and culminates with an exciting glimpse into the future of education, skilling and work for youth and adults.

During October, the pavilion welcomed nearly 16,000 visitors from around the world.

Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Commissioner General for the Dubai Cares Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai and CEO of Dubai Cares, said, "The Dubai Cares Pavilion has exceeded all expectations and is proving to be a magnificent showcase of what makes the UAE one of the most generous nations in the world. Following a couple of years of preparation and close cooperation with Expo 2020 Dubai as well as the amazing support we have received from our sponsors and partners, we are now excited to welcome the world to discover this story and take them on an enriching journey into the future of education, skilling and work."

He added that every activity at the pavilion has been carefully designed to appeal to visitors of all ages in a fun-filled manner while also giving them a sneak peek into what lies ahead in the future.

Every visitor to the pavilion will discover the power of education in shaping Dubai Cares' future as they engage in a series of enlightening experiences developed in partnership with industry-leading education experts from around the world. "Through it all, they will come to realise that while disruption is here to stay and transform our lives, the future is human and will always be," Dr. Al Gurg added.

The ground level experience will leave visitors of all ages engaged in fun-based learning. Right from their arrival itself, guests will be treated to an enriching experience in "The Awakening" zone as they go on the UAE’s deeply inspiring journey into education. They will develop a deeper sense of admiration for the huge emphasis the country’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, placed on education as a building block for the nation’s sustainable growth and development throughout history.

In the "Dubai Cares Achievements" zone, visitors will then have the opportunity to learn more about the impact of the Dubai Cares movement and how it represents the people of the UAE who are known for their cultural, intellectual and social diversity, their shared values of respect, care and compassion and their collective commitment to transforming education globally.

