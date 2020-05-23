Dubai celebrates Eid Al Fitr virtually by bringing local communities together whilst they #stayhome

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2020) DUBAI, 23rd May 2020 (WAM) - Friends and families across Dubai are embracing a range of innovative ways to celebrate and mark Eid Al Fitr this year, all while following government protocols, social distancing and staying home to stay safe.

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) rounds up the best ways to keep everyone in the household entertained throughout the Eid holiday, connect with local communities, and most importantly, have fun while staying indoors.

Live From Dubai With Eid looking very different this year, Dubai Calendar is extending its hugely successful "Live From Dubai" programme beyond Ramadan and will run the sessions throughout the Eid Al Fitr holiday. The schedule is bursting with fun, interactive, engaging and feel good activities covering fitness, food, live music, DJ Sets, art and culture, comedy and so much more. Allowing residents to really make the most of their time at home, the performances, workshops and demonstrations are from some of the city’s best talent. The programme is kept under wraps until revealed on the Dubai Calendar Instagram page, but residents can expect to see local chefs, musical artists, fitness gurus and crafting experts.

Pearl FM Pearl FM UAE has families covered with their new series "The Eid Edition", which will run every day from Sunday 24 May to Saturday 30 May on their Instagram page. The radio station has created an exciting line-up of shows, which will suit children of all ages; dive into the world of books with Aaditya, get your game on with Ramsey Khalifeh or look out for tricks by local favourite Magic Phil. Guaranteed fun for children throughout the Eid break.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Cultural Understanding Bridging communities and connecting people is a key initiative at the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Cultural Understanding (SMCCU) and this Eid, they will take to their Instagram platform to provide three live sessions with cultural experts.

On 24 May, Abdulla Al Serkal, SMCCU Director will host a special seminar embracing the spirit of Eid and the festive season.

The following day (25 May), Ahmed Al Jafflah, Protocol Manager at SMCCU, will tell audiences about the historical days of Eid and how the region’s predecessors recognised the holiday. On the final day of Eid (26 May), local entrepreneur Mohammed Kazim, co-founder of high-end Dubai-based footwear brand Tamashee, will speak to residents about reviving traditions of Eid and the cultural inspirations which remain all around us.

Vir Das at Home On 28 May, India’s best-selling comedian Vir Das will perform a one of a kind comedy show from his home to help keep the masses entertained and laughing in front of their laptops or mobile phones. The show, Ha Ha Habibi is a timely gift for audiences in the UAE who need a break from the endless tv box sets and working from home grind.

Ali and Mina’s Eid Special Popular comedy duo Ali Al Sayed and Mina Liccione will be taking over the Dubomedy Facebook page for a live show filled with tickling humour, special guests, musicians, circus acts and a bundle of surprises on 24 May. All age groups are welcome to join the online celebration, with advance booking required to secure a virtual spot.

For more information on events around Dubai throughout Eid, visit the visitdubai.com website or Visit Dubai Instagram page for up to date schedules.