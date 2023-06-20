Dubai Centre for AI to establish dedicated taskforces within 30 government entities

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2023) DUBAI, 20th June, 2023 (WAM) – Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI) has announced the formation of special taskforces within 30 government entities in Dubai to harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and transform government operations and services.

The taskforces, launched under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Executive Council and Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, were announced at the first meeting convened by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI).

DCAI was recently inaugurated by Sheikh Hamdan to enhance the work of the Dubai government and reinforce its position as a global leader in adopting cutting-edge technology. The task forces will play a pivotal role in supporting the implementation of various initiatives and projects launched by the DCAI, ensuring collaboration and knowledge-sharing between the entities and cooperation with local and global partners in the private sector.

During the meeting, attendees were briefed on the centre's objectives and focus for the near future. Discussions centred around identifying key sectors that will benefit from the application of AI, as well as determining those technologies with the most potential to enhance government performance.

The meeting also focused on establishing mechanisms to help DCAI forge partnerships with both public and private organisations. The aim of these collaborations is to explore future opportunities, effectively utilise AI, and enhance government services. By striving to make Dubai an exemplary global model in employing advanced technologies within its government sector, the centre aims to usher in a new era of excellence and prosperity.

Saeed Al Falasi, Director of Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, said, “The centre will create taskforces comprising national talent from different government entities in Dubai. These are talents who possess the best AI skills and tools, and who will use their expertise to enhance the performance of various entities by developing various applications based on AI.”

He added, “These teams will study ideas and projects that government entities will develop in cooperation with the centre. They will also explore flexible and appropriate regulatory frameworks and policies for using AI in the government sector in line with current and future needs.”

DCAI, based at AREA 2071 at Emirates Towers in Dubai, was launched by Sheikh Hamdan to assist government entities in deploying future technologies across key sectors.

The Dubai Future Foundation, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai Media Council and Dubai Digital Authority will jointly oversee the implementation of DCAI’s goals and outcomes in cooperation with relevant authorities. They will focus on developing legislation related to AI applications and implementing the centre’s plans, while attracting top global technological solutions and national talents.

The launch of this initiative is in line with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, directives to apply the latest AI technologies in various sectors. The generative AI sector is expected to grow from $10 billion in 2022 to $110.8 billion by 2030, with a 34.3% compound annual growth rate.