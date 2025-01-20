Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence launches 'AI Seal' to certify trusted AI companies

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI) has announced the launch of “Dubai AI Seal” in a move to promote trust in reputable artificial intelligence (AI) companies and help establish the city as a global leader in AI.

The initiative was launched under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation, and in line with “Dubai Universal Blueprint for AI”.

By certifying trusted companies, “Dubai AI Seal” provides a framework for strong partnerships between government entities and technology companies.

The first-of-its-kind initiative will establish a network of trusted companies that government entities and businesses can rely on for secure and responsible AI solutions. All certified companies are awarded “Dubai AI Seal”, which includes a unique serial number and classification.

Companies that wish to be selected as partners in the UAE and Dubai government projects must be AI Seal certified. Certified companies will be able to display the seal across their digital platforms and promotional campaigns, showcasing their reliability and credibility.

All technology companies licensed in Dubai that provide AI-related products or services are invited to apply free of charge. Applications will be evaluated based on six key areas: the nature of the companies’ activities and services, the number of employees specialising in AI, current and future projects, and partnerships within the public and private sectors.

Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, which oversees DCAI, said, “This initiative will help create powerful partnerships between the public and private sectors, locally, regionally, and globally. It will help drive new economic opportunities by leveraging AI to better serve the economy, society, and the future we aspire to.”

“Dubai AI Seal” initiative has several key objectives, including providing an accessible and reliable way for verifying AI service providers, creating business opportunities in Dubai for AI companies, and recognising the strategic importance of AI companies to Dubai's economy.

The initiative underlines the economic significance of AI sector, its potential to create new job opportunities, and its role in forging stronger alliances between government entities and technology companies.

Launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at AREA2071 in Emirates Towers, DCAI supports government entities in adopting advanced technologies. The centre also focuses on developing legislation for AI applications, attracting global AI solutions, empowering national talent, and enhancing quality of life for Dubai’s residents with AI.