Dubai Centre for Family Businesses launches new family business advisory certification programme

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2023) The Dubai Centre for Family Businesses has announced the launch of a new family business advisory certificate programme in partnership with the Family Firm Institute (FFI), a leading institute for family business research, studies and thought leadership. The two parties will collaborate to deliver world-class educational programmes as part of the Centre’s drive to empower family businesses in Dubai.

The partnership will enable members of the Centre to enrol in FFI’s Global Education Network (GEN) Certificate Programme, which includes Certificates in Family Business Advising (CFBA) and Family Wealth Advising (CFWA). Participants will benefit from opportunities to hone their skills with the goal of better serving their family business clients and enhancing the level of services delivered by family businesses in region.

The CFBA and CFWA courses are the product of more than three decades of practice and research in the field, and provide students with trusted, time-tested knowledge and skills development using a multidisciplinary approach that is delivered through a convenient online format.

The FFI GEN Certificate Programme is part of the Global Education Network (GEN) and offers specialised education and training in family business advisory. The programme focuses on key concepts, frameworks, and strategies for successfully navigating the unique challenges and opportunities impacting family-owned businesses.

Abdul Aziz Abdulla Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, commented, “We recognise the crucial role family businesses play as a cornerstone of Dubai’s future economic success. The launch of the new certification program in partnership with FFI is aimed at encouraging the adoption of new ways of thinking and equipping family business advisors with the knowledge and skills they need to provide effective support to family businesses.

”

Osama Ibrahim Seddiqi, Chairman of the Advisory Committee of Dubai Centre for Family Businesses, said, “The Centre is committed to promoting good governance and serving as the voice of Dubai's family business community. This initiative represents a significant step in our journey to deliver the right tools to meaningfully impact the family business ecosystem in Dubai.”

Judy Green, Ph.D., President of the Family Firm Institute, said, “We are pleased to collaborate with the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses to provide educational and publication resources in the GCC. The FFI GEN Certificate Programme provides access to coursework, readings, and distinguished faculty across the globe, and is a key element in FFI’s mission to be the most influential global network of thought leaders in the field of family enterprise. Through its publications, conferences, and educational platforms, FFI provides research-based learning and practical tools for advisors, consultants, academics, and family enterprise members to drive success.”

Established in May 2023 under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses supports family-owned businesses in achieving continuity and a successful transition between generations by providing impactful services and initiatives. Through its new partnership with FFI, the Centre will offer family-business orientated educational programmes and resources designed to ensure the sustainability of family businesses in Dubai and create lasting legacies for future generations.