Dubai Chamber achieves 100% smart transformation of core services

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2021) Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry revealed that it has achieved 100 percent smart transformation of its core services, marking a new milestone in the organisation’s digital transformation mission.

By the end of 2020, 99.26 percent of the services and 659,000 transactions processed by the Chamber were digital, reflecting a rapid shift to digital adoption led by the coronavirus pandemic, while the vast majority of its events and meetings were held virtually.

Currently, the Chamber offers 50 smart services to Dubai’s business community through its website and mobile applications.

These services cover everything from certificates of origin, attestation, ATA Carnets and credit reports, economic research, market intelligence, policy advocacy, business mentorship, business matching, mediation and arbitration, to training, seminars and workshops related to e-commerce, startups, sustainability, CSR, legal matters and international expansion.

Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of the Chamber, described the organisation's rapid digital transformation over the last year as "seamless and successful" thanks to the advanced digital infrastructure in which the Chamber had invested over the past years, which ensured business continuity and enhanced economic competitiveness.

Dubai Chamber’s digital transformation mission supports ongoing efforts to improve ease of doing business and strengthen Dubai’s position as a global smart city, Buamim stated, adding that the Chamber’s shift to e-services is an important indicator showing its preparedness as it deals with future challenges and works towards achieving new goals over the next 50 years.