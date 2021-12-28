UrduPoint.com

Dubai Chamber Announces Shift To 4.5-day Working Week

Tue 28th December 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2021) Dubai Chamber has announced that it will shift to a 4.5-day working week starting 3rd January, 2022, in a move that falls in line with a newly approved work week for UAE federal government employees.

The official working hours will be 9 working hours per day Monday-Thursday, from 8:00 until 17:00, and four working hours on Friday (8:00-12:00).

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources proposed the new workweek following comprehensive benchmarking and feasibility studies reflecting potential impacts of the move on the economy, social and family ties and the overall wellbeing of people in the UAE.

Currently, the Chamber offers 50 smart services to Dubai’s business community through its website and mobile applications. These services cover everything from certificates of origin, attestation, ATA Carnets and credit reports, economic research, market intelligence, policy advocacy, business mentorship, business matching, mediation, to training, seminars and workshops related to e-commerce, startups, sustainability, CSR, legal matters and international expansion.

More Stories From Middle East

