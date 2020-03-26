UrduPoint.com
Dubai Chamber Applies 100% Remote Work, Starting Next Sunday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 06:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2020) The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry has announced the implementation of 100 percent remote working starting next Sunday, March 29, in compliance with the circular of the Dubai Executive Council to implement this rule in all departments and institutions of the Dubai government.

The regularity of daily operations and services has been taken into account, anticipating any difficulties that may affect the functioning of business operations, Dubai Chamber said, adding that employees have been provided with the latest technologies, and solutions to all barriers have been identified, in order to maintain business continuity.

The Chamber says it has provided an integrated system of smart and electronic services that cover all the needs and requirements of the business community, which enables its customers to complete all their transactions remotely, easily and in accordance with the highest international standards. "With 98% of the core services available online, its members can continue their business operations uninterrupted," it concluded.

