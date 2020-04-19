Dubai Chamber assists private sector deal with COVID-19 impact

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2020) Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced the launch of an innovative information platform to follow developments and impact of coronavirus, COVID-19, on the economy and business sector in Dubai.

"Business Connect" aims to help companies and institutions in Dubai to overcome the economic repercussions of the spread of the virus. The page includes news, economic and educational resources and various economic viewpoints related to the existing challenges and ways to confront them. In addition to this, it also contains short promotional videos on various topics related to the business sector, some of them from representatives of the private sector on the Chamber's campaign #BeSafe #WorkSmart.

Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber, pointed out that the information platform will contribute in guiding the private sector towards making informed practical decisions based on reliable data. It will also help companies to overcome challenges and enhance their competitiveness based on their ability to keep abreast of all developments related to the business environment, indicating that this platform will benefit companies in managing its activities and operations, he added.

He stressed that the availability of reliable and accurate information is an essential part of plans to confront and overcome these exceptional circumstances.

The platform also includes interactive questionnaires for readers about the economy and the effects of the current crisis on their work, and proposals to confront them, in addition to providing a comprehensive guide that is constantly updated on the various incentive packages announced by the UAE and Dubai for the private sector.

It provides a guide for companies on the National Disinfection Programme and the excluded vital sectors. According to Dubai Chamber the guide will be regularly updated according to developments announced by the relevant government authorities, which makes the "Business Connect" platform, a Primary source of information, articles, analysis and documented news.

The platform has been launched in cooperation with Entrepreneurs middle East, and also provides advice for entrepreneurs and SMEs on how to deal with the current situation, remote working in addition to information on the Community Solidarity Fund.