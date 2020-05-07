Dubai Chamber completes over 100,000 electronic transactions between March- April

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th May, 2020) The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry revealed that it completed 106,145 electronic transactions during March and April this year, making it easier for its members to conduct their business, and reinforcing the chamber’s commitment to ensure business continuity in the emirate.

The e- transactions accomplished by the chamber during this period covered, most notably Certificates of Origin, membership, ATA Carnet, and attestations, a Dubai Chamber press release said on Thursday.

The chamber provided close to 50 e-services including services associated with various chamber initiatives, such as the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award and the Dubai Chamber CSR Label.

Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber, pointed out that the smooth digital transformation of the chamber services and its ability to support business continuity came due to the implementation of the vision of the leadership to transform Dubai into the smartest city in the world.

He added that the chamber invested in establishing an advanced digital infrastructure that contributed to maintaining the flow of operations, services and procedures in these exceptional circumstances.

He remarked that the priority of the chamber at the present time is to ensure business continuity and provide optimal services to the business community in the emirate.

Dubai Chamber provides a wide range of smart services that meet all the requirements of the business community through various channels to enrich customer experience, including smart applications and the website .