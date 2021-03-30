Dubai Chamber, Confindustria Cisambiente discuss cooperation, investment opportunities

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2021) Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry recently hosted a high-level Italian business delegation from Confindustria Cisambiente, to discuss cooperation and the possibility of Dubai being the hub for expansion of the confederationâ€™s activities in the region.

The delegation, led by Dr. Giovanni Bozzetti, President - External Relations, Confindustria Cisambiente and Nicola Lener, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, met with Hamad Buamim, President and CEO, Dubai Chamber, Omar Khan, Director, International Offices, and other senior officials of the Chamber, along with Dr. Habiba Al Marashi, Chairperson, Emirates Environmental Group.

The purpose of the meeting was to introduce Confindustria Cisambiente and its companies to Dubai Chamber, understand the targets that Dubai has in term of ecology, sustainability and circular economy, how Dubai companies are working to achieve these targets, as well as meet with representatives of the Emirates Environmental Group.

Welcoming the delegates, Hamad Buamim spoke about the strong bilateral relationship that the UAE and Italy share and the importance of taking it to the next level by focussing on environmental services and circular economy, which aligns with Dubaiâ€™s vision of diversifying its economy and encouraging sustainable business practices.

He also pointed out that companies are becoming aware of the benefits of a circular economy in terms of enhancing productivity, competitiveness, ethical practices, and business reputation while protecting the environment and reducing waste.

"We are ready to support joint economic partnership between Italian companies specialising in sustainable solutions and companies based here. Through our flagship initiative, the Centre for Responsible Business, we have been helping companies adopt optimal environmental and sustainable practices," he further added.

Dr. Giovanni gave an overview of Confindustria Cisambiente and how it supports its member companies by offering various services and also expressed interest in helping them connect with UAE companies to identify opportunities and share their innovative waste management concepts. He also elaborated on how they can work with Dubai companies to promote sustainable practices, specifically focusing on the wastage of resources during construction.

He pointed out that Italian companies have been participating in important events in the UAE such as the Water, Energy and Environment Technology Exhibition (WETEX) in Dubai and Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, as the UAE is considered one of the main global markets for innovative solutions in the field of environmental sciences, sustainable practices and circular economy.

The Confindustria Cisambiente brings together companies working in the field of environmental conservation. Since its establishment in 2016, its 600 member companies have generated sales worth more than â‚¬25 billion, and employ more than 40,000 people.