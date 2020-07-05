Dubai Chamber, DAFZA collaborate to connect digital services

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2020) Dubai’s ease of doing business is expected to improve further following the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s announcement that it is cooperating with the Dubai Airport Freezone Authority, DAFZA, to connect the digital services of both organisations.

Under the terms of the new partnership, companies can register as Dubai Chamber members, or renew their existing membership, through DAFZA’s digital platform.

The strategic move will expand digital services available to Dubai Chamber member companies and the wider business community in Dubai amid heightened demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, the collaboration supports the Chamber’s efforts to boost the emirate’s attractiveness as a global business hub.

The announcement was made after a meeting held by the two entities, which was attended by Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of the Dubai Chamber, and Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Director-General of DAFZA, and other officials and directors.

During the meeting, representatives from the Dubai Chamber and DAFZA discussed existing synergies between the two organisations and prospects for future cooperation, in addition to new ways to best utilise their potential to drive sustainable economic growth in Dubai and ensure the business continuity.

"Our cooperation with DAFZA is a major step forward in our efforts to advance Dubai’s digital transformation and contribute to the Dubai Paperless Strategy.

The move strengthens our Smart Chamber approach, which has resonated with our members as we have seen significant improvements in customer satisfaction after shifting more of our services online," Buamim said.

"The DAFZA is a pioneer in adopting cutting-edge digital solutions that contribute to providing services to customers, taking into consideration the global orientations of different economic and business sectors. Our cooperation with Dubai Chamber reflects the commitment of DAFZA to continuing on its distinguished digital journey," Dr. Al Zarooni said.

"Considering the current situation because of the Coronavirus pandemic, which has affected many global economic sectors, our priority is to support businesses to the best of our capacity and ensure their operational effectiveness. This aligns with government objectives to limit the impact of this pandemic, ensure the continuity of businesses and underline Dubai’s position on the economic map as a rewarding destination for investment," Al Zarooni added.

The Chamber’s announcement follows a similar collaboration with Jebel Ali Free Zone Authority, JAFZA, under which membership services were offered through the Dubai Trade portal.