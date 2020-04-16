Dubai Chamber develops guide on National Disinfection Programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2020) The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry has launched a streamlined guide to the National Disinfection Programme, with the aim of helping the private sector learn how to manage their businesses smoothly during the implementation of the national disinfection drive.

This guide is an added service by the Chamber to provide companies and the private sector with adequate information from a reliable source about the National Disinfection Programme, Dubai Chamber said in a statement on Thursday.

The guide highlights how the programme affects their commercial and investment activities, working hours, employee movement and exit permissions. It also highlights introducing vital sectors that are excluded from movement restrictions.

Companies can download the guidelines by visiting Dubai Chamber website, where the chamber is constantly updating the guide in accordance with the regular announcements and instructions issued by the government agencies involved in the National Disinfection Programme.

The guide also aims to urge employees and companies to adhere to government instructions and procedures to enhance compliance with public safety standards and thus reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

It also encourages them to support the immense efforts of local and Federal government agencies to help this programme achieve its goals in speeding up the process for companies and individuals to return to business-as-usual.