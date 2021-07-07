UrduPoint.com
Dubai Chamber Explores UAE Food E-commerce Dynamics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 03:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2021) Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s international offices recently organised a webinar in cooperation with UAE homegrown marketplace on-demand delivery app InstaShop, which identified new business opportunities opening up within the UAE’s food e-commerce sector that companies in emerging markets can capitalise on.

The webinar, titled Food E-commerce Awareness Webinar, attracted 84 participants from 33 countries, representing food manufacturers, export promotion agencies and trade offices. Sessions during the event examined the latest UAE food e-commerce dynamics and trends and competitive advantages that Dubai offers as a world-class food e-commerce and innovation hub.

Addressing participants, Omar Khan, Director of International Offices at Dubai Chamber, said the virtual event offered valuable insights on the UAE’s food e-commerce ecosystem and evolving business landscape.

He stressed the importance of using e-commerce platforms to expand business beyond borders and tap into growing demand among consumers in the UAE and surrounding markets who are increasingly turning to digital channels to access products and services.

According to some estimates the online food and beverage spending in the UAE surged 255 percent in 2020, while e-grocery gross merchandising value in the country has nearly doubled in recent years, supported by the Covid-led digital shift and changing consumer behaviours.

Omar Khan added that Dubai’s digital economy is growing by leaps and bounds as various sectors adopt advanced technologies and cutting-edge solutions, while more e-commerce players enter the market.

For his part, Nikola Cabarkapa, VP of Brand Partnerships and MFC at InstaShop provided an overview of InstaShop, the benefits of leveraging the e-commerce platform, as well as potential marketing partnership opportunities.

