Dubai Chamber, Family Business Council - Gulf sign MoU to collaborate on research

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2020) The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, DCCI, has announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Family Business Council – Gulf, FBCG, that will see the two entities cooperate on a research agenda that meets the changing needs of the family business in Dubai.

Earlier today, officials from the Dubai Chamber and the FBCG met virtually to discuss the main objectives of the strategic agreement, which also include co-organising events and collaborating on research and strategic matters related to family businesses in the emirate.

The agreement comes just weeks after a law was issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, providing a framework for setting up and managing family businesses in Dubai. The new regulation ensures sustainable growth of family businesses in the emirate and facilitates their contribution to economic and social development.

The virtual meeting was attended by Majid Saif Al Ghurair, Chairman of DCCI; Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of DCCI; Omar Alghanim, Chairman of FBCG, and Omar Al Futtaim, Vice Chairman of FBCG.

Al Ghurair revealed that the Dubai Chamber has been working closely with family-owned companies in Dubai in recent months to address new challenges created by COVID-19, ensure business continuity and provide businesses in this sector the support and resources they need.

The Dubai Chamber Chairman emphasised the vital contribution of family businesses to Dubai’s economy and said the strategic agreement would provide clarity and valuable insights on key trends and issues impacting family business in the emirate that would help companies make informed business decisions and plan for the post-COVID-19 recovery.

"This strategic agreement with the Dubai Chamber demonstrates forward-thinking leadership. With a sharp focus on continuity across generations and a passion for innovation, we can further strengthen our family businesses. This agreement will deepen our commitment to research and lay the groundwork for many more partnerships – all to ensure that the Gulf economy thrives," Alghanim said.