Dubai Chamber Hosts Business Delegation From Azerbaijan

Sun 15th December 2019 | 03:15 PM

Dubai Chamber hosts business delegation from Azerbaijan

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2019) A visiting delegation representing 27 Azerbaijani companies recently visited the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry where meetings focuses on expanding business ties were held.

According to Dubai Chamber, some 204 meetings were held between Azerbaijani businesspeople and UAE investors to discuss cooperation in key sectors, particularly trade, agriculture, foodstuff, tourism and construction.

Accompanying the visiting delegation was Mahir Aliyev, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the UAE.

Omar Khan, Director of International Offices at Dubai Chamber provided the visiting delegates with an overview of Dubai-Azerbaijan trade ties and synergies shared by both economies and business communities. He revealed that non-oil trade between Azerbaijan and Dubai reached AED826 million in 2018, and said there is tremendous potential to boost and diversify bilateral trade in the future.

Khan described Dubai Chamber’s representative office in Baku as gateway and ideal platform for UAE companies to learn more about business environment in Azerbaijan and attractive opportunities opening up in the country, while it also assists Azerbaijan-based companies that are keen to enter the Dubai market.

The delegation visit was led by Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation, AZPROMO, as part of its annual export mission to Dubai. The meeting followed two delegation visits organised by Dubai Chamber’s Baku office earlier this year, which provided an opportunity for Azerbaijani companies to participate in GITEX Technology Week 2019 and Gulfood 2019.

