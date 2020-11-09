UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Chamber Hosts High-level Israeli Business Delegation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 09:30 PM

Dubai Chamber hosts high-level Israeli business delegation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2020) A high-level business delegation led by the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce, FICC, visited the headquarters of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Monday to discuss prospects for developing economic ties between Dubai and Israel.

The delegation visit, part of a trade mission organised this week by Dubai Chamber aims to familiarise Israeli businessmen with Dubai’s economy, business environment and competitive advantages.

Throughout the week, the delegation will meet with officials from Dubai Exports, Dubai Airport Free Zone, Dubai South, Expo 2020 Dubai, Jebel Ali Free Zone, DP World, Dubai Future Foundation, Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, and also visit the Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding.

The delegation, headed by Uriel Lynn, President of FICC, is joined by David Castel, CEO, Haifa Chamber of Commerce, FICC; Amir Shani Vice President, FICC; Ze'ev Lavie, VP International Relations Division & Business Development, FICC; Adiv Baruch Chairman, Israel Export & International Cooperation Institute; Gadi Ariely Director-General Israel Export & International Cooperation Institute; Sabine Segal, Deputy Director-General for International Business Affairs Israel Export & International Cooperation Institute, and Avshalom Vilan Secretary-General, Israel Farmers' Federation.

The delegation was received by Hamad Buamim, President & CEO of Dubai Chamber, and Dubai Chamber officials and directors. During the meeting, Buamim expressed his optimism about the prospects for developing and expanding Dubai-Israel trade and noted that there is huge potential for companies on both sides to forge mutually beneficial partnerships and capitalise on new market opportunities.

Growing demand for high-tech, medical and pharmaceutical and electronic products in the UAE is creating plenty of investment opportunities, which Israel companies can benefit from, given their strong expertise and advance solutions in these fields, Buamim noted. Sustainable agriculture, food security, banking, fintech, cybersecurity and space economy have also been identified as high-potential areas where the UAE and Israel can build new partnerships, he noted.

Buamim elaborated on the vast competitive advantages that Dubai can provide Israeli companies as a strategic as trade hub that can offer easy access to emerging markets across the GCC, Africa and Asia. In addition, he highlighted Dubai’s strengthening position as a preferred market for start-ups from around the world and added that the emirate continues to introduce new business incentives to attract innovative entrepreneurs and top talent, including long-term residency visas, and more recently, a virtual work visa.

For his part, Uriel Lynn, President of the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce, described the visit as an important step towards developing UAE-Israel trade relations, promoting mutual understanding and facilitating cross-border cooperation across several economic sectors of mutual interest.

The trade mission comes only two months after Dubai Chamber and Tel Aviv Chamber of Commerce, represented by the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce, signed a strategic partnership agreement, which paved the way for bilateral economic cooperation.

Related Topics

Africa World Exports Business Israel Chambers Of Commerce Agriculture UAE Dubai Visit Haifa David Chamber Hub Visa 2020 Market Commerce From Agreement Industry Top Asia Airport

Recent Stories

Raja Basharat criticizes opposition on its non par ..

2 minutes ago

NAB disposes of 66,838 complaints in last two year ..

3 minutes ago

No differences with political allies: Governor Sar ..

3 minutes ago

10 outlaws arrested, narcotics, weapons seized

3 minutes ago

US Sanctions Ex-Nicaragua President Aleman Over 'S ..

3 minutes ago

Polish President Ratifies Deal on Deeper Defense T ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.