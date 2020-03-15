Dubai Chamber implements ‘Remote Work’ plan from tomorrow

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2020) The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry will be launching a partial ‘Remote Work’ programme tomorrow as part of the preventive measures undertaken to address the risks of coronavirus, COVID-19.

Taken in coordination with relevant government entities, the measures add to the Chamber’s efforts to ensure the safety of employees and customers, as well as business continuity.

The Chamber’s smart services include certificate of origin service; attestation service; chamber membership; business research and intelligence; legal services; issuance of ATA Carnet; Dubai Chamber CSR Label; credit rating; business groups and councils; Dubai Association Centre services and many other services.