Dubai Chamber Interview Series examines Dubai’s rising status as global commodities trading hub

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2021) Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), shed light on key trends and factors driving the DMCC’s membership and positioning Dubai as a preferred hub for handling, importing and exporting gold, diamond, coffee, tea and spices, during the fourth and latest instalment of the Dubai Chamber Interview Series, which ended on Monday.

In an in-depth discussion, Sulayem elaborated on the free zone’s value-added services and recent efforts to attract commodity traders from various regions of the world and boost trade flows from and to the emirate.

Attended by 277 delegates from 45 countries, including members of business groups and business councils, representatives from economic and professional bodies and industry stakeholders, the virtual event highlighted competitive advantages offered to companies that are keen to leverage Dubai as a commodities trading hub.

Such advantages include Dubai’s world-class infrastructure, excellent logistics facilities, such as the DMCC’s coffee and tea centres, 100 percent foreign ownership, long-term residency for investors, as well as other initiatives, such as the World Logistics Passport, which help boost Dubai’s trade with promising markets around the world.

Bin Sulayem stated, "Dubai has long been the Primary trading hub in the middle East and has become the destination of choice for international companies looking to expand their footprint in the region and beyond.

The strategic location of the emirate at the crossroads of the world, commercial transparency and ease of doing business make it perfectly positioned to support businesses across any sector."

"DMCC takes this one step further having played a pivotal role in positioning Dubai at the centre of global trade. We have successfully established a dynamic and thriving business district that has redefined the ease of doing business. That is why 18,000 companies from around the globe have chosen to set up in our Free Zone," he added.

Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the interview series offers an ideal platform to highlight key economic developments and trade trends, foster open dialogue between public and private sector stakeholders and promote international trade.

Buamim stressed the importance of DMCC's role in expanding Dubai’s non-oil foreign trade and enhancing the emirate’s global competitiveness, underscoring Dubai Chamber's commitment to promoting Dubai as a global business hub and supporting local and international companies wishing to establish a presence in the emirate.