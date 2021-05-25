UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Chamber Interview Series Examines Dubai’s Rising Status As Global Commodities Trading Hub

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 08:30 PM

Dubai Chamber Interview Series examines Dubai’s rising status as global commodities trading hub

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2021) Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), shed light on key trends and factors driving the DMCC’s membership and positioning Dubai as a preferred hub for handling, importing and exporting gold, diamond, coffee, tea and spices, during the fourth and latest instalment of the Dubai Chamber Interview Series, which ended on Monday.

In an in-depth discussion, Sulayem elaborated on the free zone’s value-added services and recent efforts to attract commodity traders from various regions of the world and boost trade flows from and to the emirate.

Attended by 277 delegates from 45 countries, including members of business groups and business councils, representatives from economic and professional bodies and industry stakeholders, the virtual event highlighted competitive advantages offered to companies that are keen to leverage Dubai as a commodities trading hub.

Such advantages include Dubai’s world-class infrastructure, excellent logistics facilities, such as the DMCC’s coffee and tea centres, 100 percent foreign ownership, long-term residency for investors, as well as other initiatives, such as the World Logistics Passport, which help boost Dubai’s trade with promising markets around the world.

Bin Sulayem stated, "Dubai has long been the Primary trading hub in the middle East and has become the destination of choice for international companies looking to expand their footprint in the region and beyond.

The strategic location of the emirate at the crossroads of the world, commercial transparency and ease of doing business make it perfectly positioned to support businesses across any sector."

"DMCC takes this one step further having played a pivotal role in positioning Dubai at the centre of global trade. We have successfully established a dynamic and thriving business district that has redefined the ease of doing business. That is why 18,000 companies from around the globe have chosen to set up in our Free Zone," he added.

Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the interview series offers an ideal platform to highlight key economic developments and trade trends, foster open dialogue between public and private sector stakeholders and promote international trade.

Buamim stressed the importance of DMCC's role in expanding Dubai’s non-oil foreign trade and enhancing the emirate’s global competitiveness, underscoring Dubai Chamber's commitment to promoting Dubai as a global business hub and supporting local and international companies wishing to establish a presence in the emirate.

Related Topics

World Business Dubai Middle East Chamber Hub Gold Market Commerce Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Emirates Plastic Surgery Congress to discuss scien ..

36 minutes ago

COVID-19 forcing organisations to focus on digital ..

51 minutes ago

Ombudsman's intervention gets years old water supp ..

2 minutes ago

Tarand vows struggle for constitutional rights of ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler restructures Urban Planning Council

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.