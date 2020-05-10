UrduPoint.com
Dubai Chamber Introduces Private Sector To UAE National Self Employment Platform

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 10th May 2020 | 04:00 PM

Dubai Chamber introduces private sector to UAE National Self Employment platform

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2020) Dubai Chamber’s Centre for Responsible business recently organised an online training workshop on the UAE National Self Employment Platform, which has been launched by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, MoHRE.

The workshop aimed to enhance awareness of citizens and companies about this platform and its benefits, along with the methods of applying, especially in light of the challenges due to pandemic, the chamber said in a statement on Sunday.

The ministry has launched this platform in partnership with the Emirates Foundation for Youth Development and the Federal Youth Foundation, and it gives skilled male and female citizens over the age of 21 years the opportunity to provide services to government and private agencies in return for a fee.

The workshop, titled, "Engaging Skilled Emiratis through National Self- Employment Platform," was organised by the Dubai Chamber Sustainability Network Taskforce on Emiratisation, where participants from member companies of the sustainability network attended.

Dr. Belaid Rettab, Chief Economist & Senior Director – Economic Research & Sustainable Business Development Sector at Dubai Chamber, pointed out the importance of the workshop in introducing young citizens on how to benefit from their skills and to gain additional work.

He also spoke out the need for Emirati youth to cooperate with the government and private sector to learn from their experiences in implementing specific projects, stressing that this platform is an important step to upgrade and harness the skills of young citizens to serve the economy.

Dr. Rettab also remarked on the importance of this workshop in creating awareness and providing information to all stakeholders on how they can benefit from this platform. He also praised the role played by Dubai Chamber’s Sustainability Network in promoting awareness about new initiatives and best practices.

Meanwhile, Maryam Al-Jarman, Director of Special Programme Department at MOHRE, said the National Self-Employment Platform was launched as part of a unique programme aimed at supporting and empowering skilled Emiratis. It is the first interactive government platform aimed at harnessing the skills of national human resources for carrying out the projects of government bodies and private establishments.

The platform is based on linking the (independent) owners of national skills on one hand and government and private entities on the other, she said.

Al-Jarman added that the platform helps strengthen the contractual and commercial relations between the two parties, thereby benefiting from the energies and skills to provide services in exchange for an income that would contribute to developing and expanding their independent businesses.

She also called on skilled Emiratis to register and benefit from the platform and on the federal government entities to contribute effectively to the platform. This would ensure that opportunities for carrying out these projects or temporary job tasks would continue to be provided to skilled Emiratis.

