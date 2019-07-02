UrduPoint.com
Dubai Chamber Joins Global Coalition To Spur Climate Action

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2019) Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry has announced that it has joined more than 450 other chambers of commerce from around the world in signing the Chambers Climate Coalition, a groundbreaking global initiative that aims to take bold and collective climate action.

The Coalition, unveiled during the 11th World Chambers Congress in Rio de Janeiro, commits chambers of commerce from six continents and countries such as the United States, China, India, South Africa and Nigeria.

The international pledge was signed by Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of the World Chambers Federation, Hassan Al Hashemi, Secretary General of ICC-UAE and Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chamber; and several Dubai Chamber employees.

Signatories pledged their commitment to: advocate for climate action within business networks and for well-conceived policies to limit the global average temperate rise to 1.5 C; support the goal of achieving net-zero emissions globally by 2050; mainstream climate mitigation and resilience guidance into chamber services; work with public and private entities to support effective climate solutions as part of a transformational change that works for people and planet; and reduce the greenhouse footprint from chamber activities without delay.

Buamim noted that the Coalition provides a platform for chambers to align and maximise their efforts to reduce the impact of climate change and promote responsible business practices, adding that objectives of the global pledge are aligned with the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

"Chambers of commerce have an important role to play in addressing pressing global challenges such as climate change as these organisations can effectively drive action and mobilise their members to reduce their environmental impact. Dubai Chamber is proud to have been among the coalition’s first signatories and we hope that this global initiative will encourage stakeholders within the global business community to do their part to ensure a more sustainable future," said Buamim.

The Coalition is part of the ICC’s "Make Climate Change Everyone’s Business" campaign which also included targeted letters to senior environment ministers, the launch of the Business Ambition for 1.5 Degree campaign with UN partners and support for the Global Pact for the Environment negotiations. Efforts to mobilise support for the global campaign will continue at the UN Climate Summit and SDG Business Forum later this year.

