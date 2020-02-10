Dubai Chamber launches 2nd cycle of mentorship programme at Africa Tech Summit 2020

KIGALI, Rwanda, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2020) The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry recently participated in the Africa Tech Summit 2020 in Kigali, Rwanda, where the organisation launched the second cycle of its GBF Mentorship Programme, which pairs innovative UAE and African start-ups with mentors who can provide them with valuable expertise, support and guidance.

More than 250 participants visited the Dubai Chamber’s stand at the summit, where they learned about the criteria for participating in the programme and the various benefits and opportunities it offers to start-ups and mentors, while African start-ups and mentors submitted their applications for the second cycle of the programme.

The first phase of the programme aims to foster cooperation between UAE and African entrepreneurs and create a framework for a holistic mentorship programme designed to help selected start-ups develop their businesses and access global growth opportunities.

The second phase will see the selection of several expert mentors who will be matched with start-ups who require support in key areas where they can offer their specialised expertise.

The programme will culminate at the 6th Global Business Forum Africa, taking place at Expo 2020 Dubai.

At the upcoming forum, participating start-ups will get an opportunity to exhibit, participate in panel discussions and pitch to potential investors.

The GBF Mentorship Programme was the key focus during a panel discussion at the Africa Tech Summit 2020, which saw the participation of Layla Derraz, GBF Africa Project Director, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Chris Folayan, Founder and CEO, Mall for Africa, Nigeria; and David Irakoze, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Engineering Hub, Rwanda, who highlighted the programme’s achievements and success stories.

"This unique programme has created far-reaching benefits for participants that go beyond mentorship, and we have seen first-hand how it has brought entrepreneurial communities together and identified key areas of synergy that we can build on in the future," Derraz said.

The Africa Tech Summit 2020, held from 4th to 6th February, 2020, in Kigali, brought together more than 600 delegates and 150 expert speakers, including start-ups, investors and business leaders from Africa and other countries who are interested in opportunities emerging across the continent.