Dubai Chamber launches online marketplace for PPE products amid growing demand

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2020) Businesses and healthcare providers in the UAE looking for an easier way to source and secure personal protective equipment, PPE, can now do so through Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s newly launched Rapid Response Initiative, RRI.

The online marketplace connects reliable buyers and sellers of PPE and medical supplies to meet a growing demand among businesses for these types of products as they comply with safety measures introduced by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Companies that buy and sell PPE and medical equipment can register on the marketplace at no cost. The portal was initially launched with 15 approved suppliers from the UAE listing a wide range of products, including surgical and reusable facemasks and shields, safety goggles, hand sanitisers, disposable gloves, medical gowns and coveralls, ventilators and thermometers.

"This first-of-its-kind initiative supports Dubai Chamber’s efforts to enhance ease of doing business in Dubai and facilitate trade, while it also positions the emirate as a global smart city leveraging digital tools to help fight the spread of COVID-19," said Dr.

Belaid Rettab, Senior Director, Economic Research and Sustainable Business Development Sector, Dubai Chamber.

"Businesses using the marketplace can benefit from reducing costs when buying PPEs, generating new leads, building long-term partnerships with reliable suppliers. We encourage companies operating in this field to leverage the platform to capitalise on new business opportunities and boost their online exposure," he added.

The Rapid Response Initiative is the latest initiative launched by the Dubai Chamber to support the business community as it deals with the impact of COVID-19. The marketplace advances the Chamber’s efforts to simplify and digitise the trade process for business in Dubai.