Dubai Chamber launches online pitch bootcamp for Smartprenuer 5.0 competition finalists

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) Dubai Startup Hub, the entrepreneur initiative by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, launched the Smartpreneur 5.0 Online Pitch Bootcamp, a first-of-its-kind 10-week training programme for the 50 finalists who qualified for the second phase of the fifth Dubai Smartpreneur competition.

The specialised online training programme will run from 19th April to 30th June, 2020, replacing the traditional two-day training to ensure that these promising ventures are supported during the current difficult times.

Entrepreneurs will benefit from more than 100 individual and group online training workshops, which will be organised throughout the two-and-a-half-month-long programme.

On the sidelines of the training programme, Dubai Startup Hub also launched the Startup Pitch Guide 2020 on how to deliver an impactful investor pitch, prepared based on global best practices that are compatible with the business environment in the emirate.

The training programme includes a diverse mix of activities, including working on pitches by using the chamber’s guide, participating in a series of online training workshops and webinars with the winners and previous participants of the Dubai Smartpreneur Competition.

The training programme also includes four weeks of one-to-one work with start-up business coaches to improve the business and financial models of the start-ups and run a simulation of the contest with the finalists as judges.

Natalia Sycheva, Manager of Entrepreneurship at Dubai Chamber, pointed out that this training programme is the first-of-its-kind, innovative training model that takes into account the exceptional circumstances we are in and how to enhance the capabilities and skills of the entrepreneurs and start-ups to sustain and grow in such situations. It also demonstrates the pioneering role of Dubai Chamber in providing innovative support for entrepreneurs during uncertain times rather than stopping these services.

The Smartpreneur competition aims to assist technology entrepreneurs to be part of Dubai's strategic initiatives, in addition to enhancing the role of these entrepreneurs in the evolving business ecosystem of the emirate and its position as the global hub for innovation.

More than 1,600 participants have gone through the Dubai Smartpreneur Competition over the last four years, which is a reflection of its effectiveness and influence in attracting an increasing number of international start-ups.