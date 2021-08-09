UrduPoint.com

Dubai Chamber Launches Online Tool To Identify Export Gaps In Promising Markets

Mon 09th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2021) Dubai Chamber has launched a new online business intelligence tool to help Dubai traders identify the untapped potential for exporting commodities to 30 promising markets across the MENA region, Asia, Africa and Europe.

There are 26 major commodities listed on the platform, worth an estimated US$10. billion of untapped opportunities that exporters can capitalise on.

The analysis is based on the export potential indicator, produced by the International Trade Centre (ITC), which identifies the untapped export potential using an economic model that considers the exporter's supply, the target market's demand, market access conditions, and bilateral trade relations.

Hamad Buamim, President & CEO of Dubai Chamber, said the new offering provides valuable insights to help exporters effectively target strategic markets and explore concrete business prospects. He noted that the launch of the tool falls in line with a new target recently announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to boost Dubai’s foreign trade from AED1.4 trillion to AED2 trillion over the next five years.

"By identifying the markets that offer most trade potential, we are giving our members access to exciting export opportunities that can help them expand their global reach.

The new initiative furthers Dubai Chamber’s proactive approach to exploring promising markets around the world through its network of international offices that are opening new doors of opportunity for our members," Buamim said.

The online tool can be accessed via the following link: https://www.dubaichamber.com/resources/information-and-research/untapped-export-potential Jewellery tops the list of commodities offering the most export potential, with an estimated annual export gap of $6.6 billion. Hong Kong is identified as the market with the highest untapped potential for jewellery ($1.5 billion), while its current jewellery imports from the UAE is valued at $1.1 billion.

Copper wire has the second-highest export gap valued at $924 million, with India identified as the market with the most untapped potential at $208 million.

The products with the third-highest potential for exports are identified as beauty, make-up and skincare preparations, which have a total gap value estimated at $350 million. The three Asian markets of China, Hong Kong and Singapore offer the most potential for these commodities.

