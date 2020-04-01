Dubai Chamber launches series of webinars to support business continuity

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2020) Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry today announced the launch of a series of webinars. These webinars aim to boost awareness of the private sector on various issues related to business environment and practices, and the various economic sectors.

The Chamber’s decision to organise events and workshops online, with the business community, falls within its framework of adaptation to the global changes imposed by coronavirus, the chamber said on Wednesday.

Dubai Chamber has invested in developing its relevant technical infrastructure to hold online events, and communicate and interact with its audience, which has played a key role in its ability to address the private sector and meet its educational and informational requirements quickly and efficiently.

Dubai Chamber launched the webinar series on Wednesday by organising the first online workshop in cooperation with McKinsey & Company, which was attended by more than 150 participants. The webinar dealt with best practices for remote work for the private sector, the challenges that may arise from this shift in organisational work and structure, and the mechanisms, procedures and technologies used.

Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber, pointed out that smart transformation of the chamber in organising events, and training workshops comes after its success in converting most of its core services, that it provides through its customer happiness centre, into smart services.

These online workshops, he said, will address issues of concern to the business community and initiate dialogue on topics, such as the supply chain and logistical support, trade, entrepreneurship and more.

The chamber provides an integrated system of smart and electronic services that cover all the needs and requirements of the business community, which enables its customers to complete all their transactions remotely and in accordance with the highest international standards. With 98 percent of core services available online, its members can continue their business operations uninterrupted.