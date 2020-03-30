UrduPoint.com
Dubai Chamber, Lootah BCGas Announce AED15 Million COVID-19 Support Programme

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 02:15 PM

Dubai Chamber, Lootah BCGas announce AED15 million COVID-19 support programme

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2020) Lootah BCGas, a subsidiary of S.S. Lootah Group, a provider of gas utility and infrastructure services in the UAE, announced a COVID-19 support programme worth AED15 million in cooperation with Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The programme aims to support Lootah BC Gas’s residential and commercial gas utility customers in the UAE to face the challenges arising from Coronavirus, said a Dubai Chamber press release on Monday.

"Lootah BCGas’s COVID-19 support programme includes a package of direct financial support measures that benefit more than 50,000 residential customers as well as nearly 500 commercial establishments, most of which operate in the tourism sector, such as hotels and restaurants. The financial support package includes discounts of up to 20 percent on gas consumption," Yahya Lootah, CEO of S.S. Lootah Group, said.

He added that Lootah BCGas is committed to supporting customers and business partners to meet the challenges imposed by the current circumstances, in order to enhance their ability to fulfil their obligations, especially towards their workers in order to protect the skilled work force and maintain business continuity.

The programme, he said, is in line with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to unite efforts to support business continuity and stimulate the UAE economy.

"Lootah BC Gas has a long standing corporate social responsibility programme that supports sustainability in business community and society. We are glad to work in cooperation with Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry to stimulate the contribution of the private sector as a true partner in supporting government measures to mitigate the impact of the Coronavirus on various economic sectors," he added.

For his part, Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber, praised Lootah BC Gas’s initiative, which comes at the right time and reflects a high degree of responsibility, stressing that this is not the first time the company has proven its high standards in the labour market, and its reputation as a responsible institution, serving the community with its various initiatives.

These financial support measure will be provided over a period of three months to both residential and commercial customers through a dedicated team operating out of the company’s call centre in Dubai. "We are committed to maintain the safety and health of our customers, employees and the well-being and stability of their families, as a true guarantee of business continuity," Lootah concluded.

