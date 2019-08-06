Dubai Chamber membership grows by 22% in H1 2019

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2019) A total of 9,062 companies joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry as new members in the first half of 2019, marking a year-over-year increase of over 22 percent, and bringing the organisation’s total membership to over 240,000.

The number of international delegations visiting Dubai Chamber rose 51.7 percent y-o-y to 1,094 over the same period, while a 7.5 percent growth rate was recorded in the number of ATA Carnets issued and received in the UAE, with the number totalling 3,060.

The total value of the goods for which the ATA Carnets were issued and received surged 57 percent to AED1.93 billion in H1-2019 compared to the same period in 2018 driven by activity within the meetings, incentives, conference and exhibitions sector in the UAE.

During the first six months of 2019, Dubai Chamber stepped up efforts to promote Dubai as a global business hub by participating in 60 events in 46 cities around the world. These activities represent a 46 percent increase in the number of international events attended by the Chamber compared to the first half of 2018 and a 43 percent uptick in the number of cities covered by the organisation’s promotional campaign.

Between January and June 2019, Dubai Chamber’s international offices held a total of 970 meetings with companies and investors interested in establishing businesses in Dubai, registering a 101 percent increase compared to the 482 meetings held in the first half of 2018.

The sharp increase in the Chamber’s international activities comes as the organisation rapidly expands its global presence through new representative offices in promising markets around the world. Dubai Chamber currently operates offices in China, India, Azerbaijan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Mozambique, Ghana, Brazil, Panama, and Argentina.

Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber, noted that the latest performance figures signal the success of Dubai Chamber’s strategy and efforts, as well as a growing confidence in Dubai as a preferred investment destination and world-class business hub, adding that the various business-friendly measures and initiatives introduced in Dubai by the government over the last year have enhanced the emirate’s attractiveness and economic competitiveness on a global scale.

"Despite global challenges, Dubai continues to attract companies and investors from around the world and this trend underlines the emirate’s strong appeal for foreign investment and its ability to ensure its sustainable growth, guided by the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai," he added.