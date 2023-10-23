Dubai Chamber of Commerce Board, Advisory Council discuss future strategy at Engage Forum 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2023) Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has successfully hosted the 2023 edition of the Engage Forum. The annual meeting brought together members of the board of Directors and the Advisory Council to discuss the chamber's future plans and shape its strategic direction for 2024.

The forum served as a platform for the sharing of strategic insights and ideas to enhance the impact of the chamber's programmes and initiatives. It also provided an opportunity to discuss ways to overcome challenges and leverage opportunities to further enhance the emirate's favourable business environment and contribute to the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

During his opening remarks, Abdul Aziz Abdulla Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, highlighted the chamber's key achievements and initiatives during 2023, including the launch of the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses and the IPO Accelerator Programme. He also called on the members of the Board of Directors and the Advisory Board to play an active role in contributing visionary ideas to enhance and develop Dubai's dynamic business environment.

Attendees had the opportunity to participate in a series of group discussions exploring topics including how to overcome legislative obstacles faced by businesses, ways to unlock business growth for SMEs and startups, and measures to enhance dispute resolution procedures.

Launched in 2022, the Engage Forum was developed to drive public-private sector dialogue and cooperation to help achieve Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s strategic priorities and the goals of the emirate’s economic agenda. The event aims to expand the role of Advisory Board members in influencing the chamber’s advocacy agenda and decision-making processes.

As an advocate for the interests of Dubai’s business community, Dubai Chamber of Commerce serves as a bridge connecting the local business community with Dubai’s dynamic government and is committed to ensuring a thriving environment in which businesses can flourish. The chamber seeks to facilitate and improve the ease of doing business in the emirate and advance Dubai’s position as a highly competitive global commercial centre.

