Dubai Chamber of Commerce bolsters member support with launch of four new business groups

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2023) Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, today announced new sector-specific business groups for four economic sectors: Agribusiness, Furniture and Home Furnishing, Flower Traders, and Tyre Traders.

The Chamber plans to increase the number of sector-specific business support groups to 100 by March 2023.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said, “This latest raft of business groups is designed to encourage greater cooperation, mutual knowledge sharing and greater understanding of the synergies that exist between competitors in each sector, in terms of domestic, regional and international trading opportunities.”

Lootah noted that the four sectors are all key in the overall economic growth of Dubai’s economy, but equally, will all benefit from the wide range of support services offered by the Chamber. "It is vital that we ensure every sector of Dubai’s growing economy receives the support they need to thrive."

The President and CEO of Dubai Chambers said that the aim is to promote the development of UAE-based companies and raise the profile of business group members in the international business community.

The groups will deliver a suitable forum to facilitate mutual dialogue between government entities and relevant group stakeholders and update group members on relevant policy matters related to industry, domestic and international trade and investment.

“Business Group members will also have a platform to exchange information and experiences and to communicate and interact with public and private entities on policy matters related to the group’s respective sectors, by means of meetings, gatherings, seminars, conferences, receptions, and other fora of exchange,” he explained.

Each business group will also enjoy the opportunity to contribute to the development of knowledge, skills and best approaches in industrial, trade and investment policy, and promote exchanges on those policy matters with similar groups internationally.

“The creation of sector-specific business groups is in line with our ongoing mission to continuously improve the business environment in Dubai and support member companies with their global expansion plans,” added Lootah.