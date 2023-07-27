Open Menu

Dubai Chamber Of Commerce Establishes Romanian Business Council To Boost Bilateral Trade And Promote Cross-border Business Opportunities

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2023 | 06:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2023) DUBAI, 27th July, 2023 (WAM) – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has taken a significant step in strengthening economic relations between Dubai and Romania with the establishment of the Romanian Business Council.

The recently launched business council will promote the interests of Romanian businesses and Romanian-owned UAE-registered companies in Dubai, as well as support Dubai’s presence in Europe and attract new investments from the region.

The launch of the Romanian Business Council comes as part of the chamber’s strategy to establish new country-specific business councils and expand their roles to promote cross-border business opportunities and boost bilateral trade.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “We are proud to support the establishment of the Romanian Business Council, which heralds a new era of enhanced cooperation between Dubai and Romania’s dynamic business communities. This collaborative effort supports our ongoing drive to ensure a supportive, enabling, and world-class business environment in Dubai.

We look forward working together to boost bilateral trade and promote cross-border business opportunities.”

Genoveva Turcu, President of the Romanian Business Council, stated: “We are thrilled to announce the establishment of the Romanian Business Council. Our mission is to support Romanian and UAE businesses in creating a 4.0 community by fostering innovation, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing. Through collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and the adoption of innovative technologies, we aim to empower businesses and foster sustainable growth.”

Covering markets of strategic importance to Dubai, business councils serve as valuable platforms for companies in the UAE and abroad to connect, collaborate, and build mutually beneficial partnerships, opening new channels for economic cooperation with business communities across the globe.

The number of Romanian companies registered with Dubai Chamber of Commerce was 381 by the end of 2022.

