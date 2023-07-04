Open Menu

Dubai Chamber Of Commerce Hosts Awareness Workshop On Cybersecurity

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Dubai Chamber of Commerce hosts awareness workshop on cybersecurity

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2023) Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has hosted a virtual awareness workshop to help businesses become more cyber-resilient.

The online session attracted more than 80 attendees and was conducted in partnership with Dubai Police and Mastercard.

Commenting on the initiative, Mohammed Ali Rashid Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said, “As our world becomes more interconnected and seamless, cyber threats have become one of the biggest risks to businesses globally. Statistics have proved that as businesses grow, they become more susceptible to cyber-attacks. Given the huge costs involved, it is now more important than ever for companies to ensure their sensitive information is safeguarded against phishing attacks and data breaches.”

Lootah added, “This webinar comes as part of our efforts to deliver value-added services to our members and offer access to expert advice and support on business-critical matters.”

The virtual session kick-started an extensive programme of workshops and services designed to ensure businesses are properly prepared to navigate the challenges of the digital age.

Participants learned more about the prevalence of cyber threats targeting businesses in Dubai, with guest speakers from Dubai Police and Mastercard providing valuable insights on local and global cybersecurity breaches, as well as discussing solutions and best practices in data security.

First Lieutenant Rashed Ahmed Lootah, Anti-Credit Card Fraud Section, Dubai Police, said, “Cybersecurity is not only the cornerstone of a resilient digital ecosystem, but also the vital bridge that connects our aspirations to a secure and prosperous digital future.

It is not merely a buzzword – it is the embodiment of our commitment to safeguarding innovation, fostering collaboration, and propelling progress in the digital age. Through active participation in webinars focused on cybersecurity, we not only fortify our defences, but also cultivate a culture of cyber resilience.”

Gina Petersen-Skyrme, Vice President and Country business Development Lead, UAE & Oman, Mastercard, commented, “As the digital economy grows, so do the intentions of cybercriminals, who are ready to exploit weak links. While just a few years ago, cyber-readiness was important for businesses that wanted to thrive, today it is vital if they want to survive. At Mastercard, we are keen to share our experience and expertise in safeguarding the payments ecosystem through our advanced technology to help companies prepare for cyber-attacks and mitigate risks by identifying data breaches, assessing cyber threats, and acting on insights.”

As part of the workshop, participants were introduced to a special one-year package designed to support companies in evaluating and improving their cyber resilience. Jointly developed by Dubai Chambers and Mastercard, the programme is aimed at enabling companies to access innovative and affordable cybersecurity solutions.

Related Topics

World Police Technology Business UAE Dubai Oman Rashid Progress Lead Chamber Cyber Crime Commerce From Share Best

Recent Stories

GB CM Khalid Khursheed disqualified in fake degree ..

GB CM Khalid Khursheed disqualified in fake degree case

14 minutes ago
 Sharjah Police launches 36th &#039;Police Friends& ..

Sharjah Police launches 36th &#039;Police Friends&#039; course

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan men, women cricketers to tour England in ..

Pakistan men, women cricketers to tour England in May 2024

31 minutes ago
 Two security personnel martyred, one injured in Ba ..

Two security personnel martyred, one injured in Balor area, Balochistan

50 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Public Health Center receives delegation ..

Abu Dhabi Public Health Center receives delegation from Thailand to discuss ways ..

52 minutes ago
 Dubai Press Club receives delegation from China Me ..

Dubai Press Club receives delegation from China Media Group

1 hour ago
Mastermind of May 9 violent acts should be arreste ..

Mastermind of May 9 violent acts should be arrested: Javed Latif

2 hours ago
 Faulty connections in Indian Railway signalling sy ..

Faulty connections in Indian Railway signalling system led to tragic train colli ..

4 hours ago
 Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC declares Toshakha ..

Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC declares Toshakhana case not maintainable.

5 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to attend SCO summit virtually today

PM Shehbaz to attend SCO summit virtually today

5 hours ago
 Govt introduces amendment to NAB law, allows deten ..

Govt introduces amendment to NAB law, allows detention for non-cooperation

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East