UrduPoint.com

Dubai Chamber Of Commerce Launches Additional Sector-specific Business Groups

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches additional sector-specific business groups

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2023) Dubai Chamber of Commerce has announced the launch of four new sector-specific business groups, bringing the total number of groups to 45. The new groups focus on companies in fabrication and welding, electrical equipment and contractors' business, cable & wire, and steel and metal traders.

This move is part of the Chamber's plan to create 100 sector-specific business groups by March 2023, and is aimed at developing the private sector's contribution to sustainable development and boosting the business community's competitiveness within Dubai's economy and beyond. The Chamber will continue to facilitate communication between group members, the Chamber, and government.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, stated that the latest business groups will promote transparent communication among key players in each sector. He further added that the companies joining these groups are showing their commitment to growth, which will ultimately aid in the growth of Dubai's economy. The Chamber will continue to foster meaningful dialogue among group members, the Chamber, and government entities.

The global welding market is expected to experience significant growth, projected to increase from US$20.99 billion in 2021 to US$28.66 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.

6 percent. As the industry evolves with advancing technology, automation, and increased use of robotic welding, this group will support the continued growth of the sector within Dubai.

According to Euromonitor International, the forecasted retail sales of consumer electronics in UAE is expected to reach AED32.5 billion by 2027. This includes products such as computers and peripherals, in-car entertainment, in-home consumer electronics, and portable consumer electronics.

The market size of the cable and wire sector was valued at US$192.48 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2030. The growth in this sector in Dubai is driven by continued urbanization and expanding infrastructure, which increases the demand for power and energy in commercial, industrial, and residential sectors. The development of smart grids and upgrading of power transmission and distribution systems will further drive market growth until 2030.

According to Trademap, in 2021, the UAE was the 15th largest importer of iron ore in the world, with imports reaching a high of US$1.3 billion (5.2 million tonnes), representing a 93 percent year-on-year growth. The Dubai Chamber of Commerce sees the formation of these special business groups as a key link between specific sectors, key players, government, and interest groups.

Related Topics

World Technology Business UAE Dubai Chamber March Market Commerce From Government Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Customs seize smuggled items worth Rs 40 mln

Customs seize smuggled items worth Rs 40 mln

4 minutes ago
 Fawad Ch. to face consequences of threatening cons ..

Fawad Ch. to face consequences of threatening constitutional body: Special Assis ..

4 minutes ago
 20-K Cup 2023: Model Town Greens thump Golden Star ..

20-K Cup 2023: Model Town Greens thump Golden Star to complete semifinal lineup

5 minutes ago
 CTD arrests four suspects in Punjab

CTD arrests four suspects in Punjab

5 minutes ago
 Under-training Punjab police personnel visit PSCA

Under-training Punjab police personnel visit PSCA

5 minutes ago
 “Fawad Chaudhary booked under law,” Atta Tarar ..

“Fawad Chaudhary booked under law,” Atta Tarar reacts to rumours about PTI l ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.