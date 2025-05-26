Open Menu

Dubai Chamber Of Commerce Launches Brazilian Business Council

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2025 | 03:15 PM

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Brazilian Business Council

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced the establishment of the Brazilian Business Council.

The new council is dedicated to expanding cooperation between the business communities in Dubai and Brazil, deepening trade and investment ties, and promoting bilateral partnerships across diverse sectors.

The inaugural annual general meeting of the Brazilian Business Council was hosted recently at Dubai Chambers’ headquarters. Discussions focused on enhancing investments in promising business opportunities, strengthening the ties between Brazilian companies and their counterparts in Dubai, sharing expertise and data, and organising bilateral business events.

The launch of the council reflects Dubai’s position as an international business hub for Brazilian companies and investors. During 2024, non-oil trade between Dubai and Brazil reached AED13.8 billion, marking a 35 percent year-on-year increase and highlighting the growing strength of bilateral trade relations.

By the end of 2024, a total of 364 Brazilian companies were registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce, representing a 22 percent increase compared to the end of 2023.

Commenting on the announcement, Maha Al Gergawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, said, “The establishment of the Brazilian Business Council underlines our strong commitment to expanding the contribution of investors from around the world to Dubai’s economic development and strengthening strategic partnerships between the business communities in the emirate. The council creates a valuable platform to explore investment opportunities and drive the sustainable growth of trade relations between Dubai and Brazil.”

The country-specific Business Councils operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chamber of Commerce work in close collaboration with the chamber to stimulate bilateral trade and investment. They facilitate stronger connections between Dubai-based companies and businesses from the markets represented, with the goal of strengthening strategic economic partnerships.

