Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Cloud Computing Business Group

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2022) Dubai Chamber of Commerce has announced the launch of the Cloud Computing Business Group, connecting companies within the sector to encourage productive dialogue on ways to propel and embed cloud computing services across the various business industries in Dubai.

Commenting on the launch, Maha AlGargawi, Executive Director of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers said, “As one of the most future-ready nations in the world, a cloud-powered advanced digital infrastructure is essential to support Dubai’s goals of fully integrating digital technology into all government operations and plans.

“The setting up of the cloud computing business group is a pillar of this infrastructure as it will encourage transparent conversations between its members, supporting the sector in advocating beneficial policy changes that will in turn enhance its competitiveness.”

One of the business group’s founding members, Miguel Villalonga, CEO of e& enterprise Cloud, stated, “The formation of this business group comes at the right time as cloud computing has become integral to businesses and the overall Dubai economy ecosystem. It will serve as a platform for fruitful discussions between stakeholders in the sector.”

Omid Mahboubi, Founder of MENA Cloud Alliance and co-founder of the Cloud Computing Business Group, said, “I am pleased to be part of the establishment of this business group and look forward to constructive dialogues with peer members on ways and means we can support businesses in the cloud computing sector. This business group will be a catalyst for driving adoption of cloud computing in various organisations across the board.

”

The adoption of cloud technologies has allowed businesses in Dubai to become more agile, flexible, and efficient, helping to drive innovation and competitiveness within the local economy. The UAE has consistently outperformed 15 other countries in the middle East and North Africa region as the most cloud competitive economy.

SMEs and start-ups in the UAE are expected to gain a total of $17.1 billion (AED62.6 billion) in economic benefits from hyperscale cloud computing between 2022 and 2030, equivalent to 2.3% of the UAE's GDP in 2021.

The new Cloud Computing Business Group will focus on promoting the development of cloud computing companies, raising the profile of Dubai’s cloud services sector in the international business community. By providing a forum that facilitates mutual dialogue between the sector stakeholders and government entities, the business group will address policy matters related to the industry, amongst others.

The new business group is part of the chamber’s plans to increase the number of business groups that represent economic sectors and activities in Dubai. They act as representatives and reliable advocates for their respective business sectors and play a crucial role in recommending policy changes to improve a sector’s competitiveness and attractiveness while promoting international best practices and supporting economic growth. Dubai Chamber of Commerce plans to increase the number of economic sectors and activities represented by business groups to 100 by March 2023.