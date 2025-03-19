Open Menu

Dubai Chamber Of Commerce Launches Hungarian Business Council

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2025 | 05:15 PM

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Hungarian Business Council

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced the establishment of the Hungarian Business Council.

The initiative aims to enhance cooperation and foster stronger ties between the business communities in Dubai and Hungary to expand trade and investments across all sectors.

The launch of the council reflects Dubai’s growing appeal among the Hungarian business community. The number of companies from Hungary registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce reached 201 at the end of 2024, achieving annual growth of 48%.

The inaugural meeting of the Hungarian Business Council was hosted today at Dubai Chambers’ headquarters.

Discussions focused on ways to enhance collaboration, organise bilateral business events, and explore emerging opportunities, as well as exchanging expertise and valuable market insights.

Maha Al Gergawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, stated, “Business councils play a fundamental role in strengthening the connections between companies and investors, fostering collaboration, and expanding joint business initiatives. We remain committed to enhancing the role of Business Councils in developing trade and investment relations with countries worldwide, contributing to the growth of Dubai’s economy across all sectors.”

Related Topics

Business Dubai Hungary Chamber Market Commerce All From

Recent Stories

FTA intensifies efforts to raise awareness on impo ..

FTA intensifies efforts to raise awareness on importance of Corporate Tax regist ..

7 seconds ago
 EU moves to ensure a competitive steel industry

EU moves to ensure a competitive steel industry

17 seconds ago
 Promoting happiness a leadership priority: Union A ..

Promoting happiness a leadership priority: Union Association for Human Rights

27 seconds ago
 Third Sharjah Animation Conference to convene 72 i ..

Third Sharjah Animation Conference to convene 72 international experts

36 seconds ago
 Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies Founding Father's ..

Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies Founding Father's legacy of giving, compassion: ..

47 seconds ago
 Digital Dubai launches AI skills programme to empo ..

Digital Dubai launches AI skills programme to empower Dubai Government workforce

56 seconds ago
DP World expands electric freight operations at Je ..

DP World expands electric freight operations at Jebel Ali Port

1 minute ago
 Emirates unveils 7 new destinations in A350 networ ..

Emirates unveils 7 new destinations in A350 network expansion

1 minute ago
 EDGE expands naval capabilities through multi-bill ..

EDGE expands naval capabilities through multi-billion Euro joint venture with CM ..

2 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity launched ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity launched on Zayed Humanitarian Day

2 minutes ago
 Zayed Humanitarian Day chance to uphold solidarity ..

Zayed Humanitarian Day chance to uphold solidarity, human brotherhood: Hazza bin ..

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Hungarian Busin ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Hungarian Business Council

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East