Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Hungarian Business Council

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced the establishment of the Hungarian Business Council.

The initiative aims to enhance cooperation and foster stronger ties between the business communities in Dubai and Hungary to expand trade and investments across all sectors.

The launch of the council reflects Dubai’s growing appeal among the Hungarian business community. The number of companies from Hungary registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce reached 201 at the end of 2024, achieving annual growth of 48%.

The inaugural meeting of the Hungarian Business Council was hosted today at Dubai Chambers’ headquarters.

Discussions focused on ways to enhance collaboration, organise bilateral business events, and explore emerging opportunities, as well as exchanging expertise and valuable market insights.

Maha Al Gergawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, stated, “Business councils play a fundamental role in strengthening the connections between companies and investors, fostering collaboration, and expanding joint business initiatives. We remain committed to enhancing the role of Business Councils in developing trade and investment relations with countries worldwide, contributing to the growth of Dubai’s economy across all sectors.”

