Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Indonesian Business Council

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has announced the establishment of the Indonesian Business Council. The launch of the new council is aimed at enhancing trade and investment relations, fostering new business opportunities, and expanding collaboration between the business communities in Dubai and Indonesia. The establishment brings the total number of Business Councils operating under the chamber’s umbrella to 59.

The launch of the Indonesian Business Council reflects Dubai’s growing appeal to Indonesian businesses and investors. Non-oil bilateral trade between Dubai and Indonesia surpassed AED 10 billion during the first nine months of 2024, underlining the strong commercial ties between the two markets. The number of Indonesian businesses registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce achieved annual growth of 60% last year to reach 160 by the end of December 2024.

The first annual general meeting of the Indonesian Business Council was recently held at Dubai Chambers' headquarters. Members discussed ways to enhance collaboration, organise bilateral business events, and explore emerging opportunities, as well as exchanging expertise and valuable market insights.

Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, commented, “Business Councils play a vital role in strengthening trade and investment ties by providing interactive platforms for dialogue and cooperation between business communities.

We are committed to empowering Business Councils to support companies in exploring new opportunities, expanding cooperation, and enhancing the private sector’s competitiveness, all of which contribute to sustainable economic growth in Dubai.”

As part of its ongoing drive to strengthen trade and investment ties between Dubai and Indonesia, Dubai International Chamber inaugurated a representative office in Jakarta in 2023. Building on this momentum, the chamber organised 200 bilateral business meetings in Jakarta between 17 Dubai-based companies and Indonesian firms as part of a trade mission to Southeast Asia in May 2024, which included visits to Indonesia and Vietnam.

During the mission, the ‘Doing Business with Indonesia’ forum attracted a record 472 participants including high-ranking officials, business leaders, and local Indonesian companies keen to explore partnership opportunities with Dubai’s business community. This strong turnout reflects the growing interest in collaborating with companies operating in Dubai among Indonesia’s private sector.