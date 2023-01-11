Dubai Chamber Of Commerce Launches Printing & Publishing Business Group

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2023) Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has launched the Printing & Publishing business group to boost the sector’s competitiveness and support its members in navigating a rapidly evolving media landscape.

Commenting on the setting up of this business group, Maha Al Gargawi, Executive Director of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, said, “As the world transitions to a digital-first economy, particularly post COVID-19, people now consume information through digital channels. There is no doubt that the demand for print remains strong. It is however important for businesses within the printing and publishing sector to collaborate in addressing industry challenges. This business group will play an instrumental role in promoting and supporting the sector’s growth and is a key component of our business community as it contributes to advancing commercial and investment activity in the emirate.”

The Arab World has a population of approximately 444 million people and the publishing industry is rapidly expanding due to the region’s digitally connected, youthful population. According to Sharjah Publishing City, the UAE’s publishing sector is expected to grow to US$650 million by 2030.

Founding member, Lakshmanan Ganapathy, General Manager of Al Ghurair Printing & Publishing, stated, “I am honoured to have supported the setting up of this business group and am very excited to connect and collaborate with my peers.

Initiatives such as these are very important as they help us gain more knowledge and insight to navigate the changing business landscape.”

Echoing similar sentiments, fellow founding member, Roger Nicodeme, General Manager at Heidelberg, added, “The establishment of this business group comes at the right time. Although we now live in an era that is digital-first, there is still strong demand for print publications and print for packaging, and as a sector, we need to evolve to cater to changing needs of our customers. I look forward to having critical discussions with fellow members of the group to come up with ideas on how as a business sector we can remain instrumental to the economic growth of Dubai and the UAE.”

The new Printing & Publishing business group is part of the chamber’s plans to increase the number of business groups that represent economic sectors and activities in Dubai. The group acts as a representative and a reliable advocate for the printing and publishing sector and plays a crucial role in recommending policy changes to improve the sector’s competitiveness and attractiveness while promoting international best practices and supporting economic growth.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce plans to increase the number of economic sectors and activities represented by business groups to 100 by March this year.